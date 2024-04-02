A South African man showed the world a neighbourhood in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, with beautiful houses

He posted aerial footage of the location that displayed the mansions sprawled on lush greenery

TikTok users rushed to the comments section to give the residents props for developing the rural area

Mzansi raved about the big houses in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Image: @hulisani.kaboyell/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

Source: UGC

A TikTok video showcasing Block G in Thohoyandou wowed thousands of South Africans.

Video of houses goes viral

The charming neighbourhood is filled with modern homes that could rival those in suburban areas.

The clip was posted on the TikTok account @hulisani.kaboyell and got over 800k views in three days.

Mzansi admires dreamy homes

It gave people hope that owning a dream home is possible without moving to urban areas. Some viewers said they were motivated to visit the village just to see the gorgeous homes in person.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rave about Thoyandou village

The comments section is filled with people across Mzansi who could not get enough of the aerial view.

See the reactions below:

@MoratehiMokhosi said:

"Bana ba Ramaphosa."

@Mthanzen mentioned:

"Can we have the Real Housewives of Venda please?"

@Wendy commented:

"Villages without witches will be like this."

@mndenikingsman stated:

"Buying a stand here puts you under a lot of pressure."

Mageba wrote:

"Do these houses really exist in Venda vele?"

@Samoralee posted:

"Where did they get the money to build these houses, l have never seen something like this before wow. "

@thandoe_khumalo commented:

"Oh man, this is beautiful. May the rest of the country be inspired. We are no longer moving to the suburbs but we’re creating our own suburbs "

@NtombikaSibisi added:

"People of Venda please teach us how to save money because your houses are so beautiful I salute you from Newcastle KZN."

@nomfundonzama230 stated:

"I need a husband from Block G. "

Venda neighbourhood with beautiful houses wows SA

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video that recently went viral, showcasing a neighbourhood in Venda with stunning mansions, inspired many to work harder.

The video captured the attention of millions of viewers worldwide, rekindling their dreams of owning beautiful homes.

