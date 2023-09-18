A woman who promotes the village lifestyle on her social media pages recently shared a video of gorgeous homes in KwaZulu-Natal

The footage displayed the stunning white mansions sprawled out in the rural area and created a buzz online

Viewers were amazed by the modern exterior designs that can rival many houses in urban cities

A video of big houses in KwaZulu-Natal impressed people on the internet. Image: @velilelifestyle

Source: TikTok

Many South Africans prefer living in homesteads in the country's rural areas and are building their dream homes.

Video of KZN houses circulates online

One woman @velilelifestyle showed netizens a quaint area in KwaZulu-Natal boasting magnificent houses. The video sparked people's interest as most of the homes were painted white, hinting at the style of the people in the area.

The TikTok clip was viewed more than 440,000 times and it shed misconceptions about village lifestyles.

Mansions in village stuns SA

Social media users love seeing these houses and witnessing villages transform into developed areas.

It's even become a rivalry online to see which villages in the country have the most stunning houses.

Watch the video below:

Netizens compliment KZN houses

Thousands of people reacted to the viral video with praise and compliments. Some said they were inspired to work hard in hopes of building their dream homes one day.

Read some of the comments below:

@PrettyNoluthando said:

"Wow KZN is beautiful. "

@LuckyKhumalo mentioned:

"So much pressure on their neighbours."

@Hayley commented:

"White is beautiful guys even emakhaya."

@Hlosokuhle1_Ndlovu wrote:

"There is just calm and peace staying in the village away from the busy life and noise in the cities there's life in the rural areas."

@Njabulo added:

"Wow so beautiful this is really rural. I always tell people that don't just visit a portion of any province and conclude."

@dumzagp posted:

"I really want to get out of these grand and go back to homesteads."

@male0347 suggested:

"Let’s be happy for each other and get inspired to work hard."

@songezomcapukisi said:

"I'm so glad you are dispelling the myths. All our provinces our people are building. Look at those houses built by black people."

