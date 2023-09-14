Someone is building their mother a gorgeous home, and their gesture has gone viral on social media

TikTok user @indaloprojects shared a video showing a stunning home being built for a deserving mother

People flocked to the comments, praying that one day they too can do this for their parents

As a child whose parents sacrificed so much for them, being able to give back is a dream come true. This person was able to build their mom a gorgeous home, and it has gone viral.

Being able to build your own home is huge, but being able to also do it for your parents, is on a whole other level.

Deserving mom gets gorgeous dream home

Take a look at this gorgeous home:

South Africans gush over the mansion

People were amazed by the beauty of the home as well as the incredible gesture. So many wish that they, too, someday can do this for their parents.

Read some of the comments:

Jemaine Govender shared:

“It’s every child’s dream to build their mother a dream home, not only black”

Chris Thulani Raymond loved it:

“This is an inspiration, if we don't improve our kasi, no one will. Great job ”

Teo Thini said:

“Given the opportunity, I'd do the same. Not only do people in suburbs deserve beautiful houses.”

Hardworking woman builds mother house, proudly shows off the process in TikTok video: Mzansi sheds tears

In related news, Briefly News reported that giving back to her mother was a dream that she has now made a reality! This woman just built her mom a house, and her heart bursts with gratitude.

Being raised by a single parent hits differently. This lady was raised by only her mom, and she saw every sacrifice she made for her, and now she’s giving back.

TikTok user @dibuseng6 shared a video showing the process of building her mom a house and the shack she upgraded her from. An emotional journey filled with pride!

