A woman whose sibling works in Johannesburg showed people the fruits of her labour in a viral TikTok video

The lady from Lesotho showed people the differences between where her sister lives for work and her real home

Many people were motivated after seeing the TikTok video of what she has managed to achieve in Johannesburg

A creator in Lesotho made a TikTok video that showed viewers the house her sister built in their home country. The lady wanted netizens to see that her sister, who is employed in Johannesburg, is selfless.

A woman's older sister built a house for her family in Lesotho, and many were in awe of her hard work. Image: @gundwanenthabeleng1

Source: TikTok

Many people were inspired by a video showing how hard work in Johannesburg is paying off. Online users were raving over the woman's accomplishments.

Woman builds fancy house in Lesotho

@gundwanenthabeleng1 on TikTok showed that her older sister lives in a shack in Johannesburg. The hard worker is determined to make sure that her family can live in a big house in Lesotho.

Watch the video below:

South Africans inspired by huge Lesotho home

Many people thought this lady made an inspiring sacrifice to build a house for her family. Netizens commented, congratulating the lady on her huge achievement.

User1547971756522 said:

"Gauteng we are here to work for home."

Fikalamotheo wrote:

"Very smart well done."

KeaMighty commented:

"Bona, you will retire peacefully."

User6805000155967 added:

"Clever woman, go berekelwa gae sister well done (You work for your home)."

User8336380842814 was inspired:

"A lot of people do this, they are here to work hard God bless."

People love to see others' big homes

Online users are often delighted when they see how other people have been able to build their houses. A young woman built a house for her family with her NFSAS allowance and had the internet amazed.

