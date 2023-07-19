A young man and his wife chose to have a home over throwing a wedding and shared their beautiful crib online

They built their beautiful home and shared it on social media, where it was warmly received by the nation

Netizens appreciated their choice and wished that other people would adopt a similar way of thinking

A Zulu couple built a house instead of throwing a wedding. Image: @alphamale.zero7

Source: TikTok

A Zulu couple chose to build a beautiful home over having a wedding and they do not regret their decision.

Today the couple lives in a gorgeous home in the villages and are enjoying the fruits of their wisdom.

Couple builds home instead of choosing wedding

The couple posted their home on TikTok where the video, shared by @alphamale.zero7, went viral, reaching over 150K people. The video displays the stunning home externally and internally. The yard is a beautiful yard and is big enough to build another house. Their home also seems to have a beautiful interior with amazing tiles and wall decorations. The video is accompanied by a caption:

"We chose this over a white wedding."

The house is built in a village and has a stunning exterior. It is painted in a beautiful grey paint and is truly a marvel to look at.

The young couple's decision to have their own home is commendable. A recent study indicated that young people are in no rush to move out of their homes, choosing instead to stay at home until they can afford to move out.

Watch the video here:

South Africans support the couple's decision

South Africans said that the couple did well.

BeautiquebyKhotso said:

" You did well. Beautiful house."

Princess Siziba commented:

"Congratulations, this is outstanding."

Sameerah was inspired.

"I wish more of our people do this."

Muya Mate stanned.

"If all people would think like you, doing something that is beneficial and not pleasing people that will not appreciate."

Malangwe951 would do the same.

"I would choose that as well."

