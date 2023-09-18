A woman from Mpumalanga has shared photos of her RDP house on Facebook, and the Mzansi community is buzzing with admiration for her impressive interior design

RDP houses are homes from the government with the basics, but some people like this have made them beautiful

An interior decorator told Briefly News that when you decorate something, just do it the way you would like it and people will appreciate your taste

A woman from Mpumalanga shared photos of her RDP house, which she decorated to make it look more luxurious. Images: Zodwa Nonyana

A woman from Mpumalanga has shared photos of her RDP house on Facebook.

Woman flaunts luxurious RDP house

Zodwa Nonyana shared the images on social media on the Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The remarkable post that has caught the attention of Mzansi, the South African social media space, is the stunning interior of her home.

The photos depict a space filled with warmth and creativity, proving that beauty and comfort can thrive in even the most modest homes. From well-chosen decor to cleverly arranged furniture, this woman has transformed her RDP house into a place that radiates charm and personality.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, interior designer Anotinette Minlah says:

"When it comes to interior designing, one should just document doing what you love and people will appreciate your style, being you is what will make you different."

Here are the photos:

Mpumalanga woman shares photos of her lounge, kitchen and dining room. Images: Zodwa Nonyana.

An Mpumalanga woman shared photos of her lounge and a part of her bedroom. Images: Zodwa Nonyana.

Mzansi impressed by interior design

People's response to the photos has been mixed with comments pouring in to commend her on her interior design skills. Many have expressed their awe and appreciation for her ability to create such a welcoming atmosphere within her home. Some did not like the colour choice.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Mandisa Jonas said:

"I love red but you overdid it."

@Winny Lesego commented:

"Nice."

@Phumlane Magawula Mthunzi commented:

"Too much red.. I'm not happy at all."

@Tsitsi Brenda shared:

"Too much of anything becomes monotonous... it's nice though i-red too much."

@Nonhlanhla Lwandle praised:

"Wow! Amazing! And my favourite colour, nice, dear."

@Zulu Melo asked:

"Nice but my concern is everything red but perfect and neat."

Woman transforms RDP house

