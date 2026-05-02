Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane has disclosed that Orlando Pirates had shown interest in signing him before he eventually moved to Masandawana.

The experienced midfielder, now 36, joined Sundowns in 2011 and has gone on to make more than 450 appearances for the Tshwane-based side. Over his 15-year spell, he has netted 80 goals and lifted 18 trophies.

In an interview on PitchSide, Zwane shared details about how his transfer to Sundowns came about.

He explained that shortly after participating in Philly’s Games, he was called up to a national U23 training camp. While at the camp, he received a call from his Vardos boss, Sinky Mnisi, who informed him that Sundowns were seriously pursuing him.

Zwane said he was never told about Pirates’ interest at the time, only about Sundowns, which made the decision straightforward. Eager to seize the opportunity, he left camp to complete the move, describing the signing process as quick and seamless.

He admitted that he was so excited about joining Sundowns that he signed the contract without scrutinising its details, relying entirely on Mnisi’s guidance.

It was only later that Zwane learned Pirates had also been keen on signing him, but by then, his decision had already been made. He expressed gratitude for how things turned out, saying he has no regrets about choosing Sundowns.

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Reflecting on his career, Zwane has become one of the Premier Soccer League’s standout players, although he only cemented his place in the starting lineup around 2015.

Had he opted for Pirates instead, he would have faced stiff competition in midfield alongside players such as Oupa Manyisa and Andile Jali during one of the club’s most successful periods.

Source: Briefly News