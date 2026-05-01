Former Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch is rated as one of the best football talents to come out of South Africa, and this is largely due to his technical ability as both an attacking midfielder and a winger.

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He has earned praise amongst football fans in South Africa due to his performance since the start of his professional career. He started making waves in the football scene at a very young age, and he showed class and determination early in his career, which has helped him develop to the elite level he is presently.

In 2021, Lorch secured a huge deal with the Sea Robbers while renewing his contract, and reports from News Hub confirmed that the South African midfielder, who can also be deployed as a winger, earned an estimated monthly salary of around R130,000 through the contract he signed with the Buccaneers then, placing him among the club’s better-paid players at the time.

It is said that Lorch earned the huge contract renewal that year due to his performance in the 2018-19 and the 2019-20 seasons.

During the January transfer of the 2023-24 season, Rulani Mokwena signed him for Mamelodi Sundowns, and went on to win the Betway Premiership that same season, before opting to join the same coach at Wydad Athletic Club on loan from the Brazilians, with the deal being made permanent after a season.

Lorch was on the move again in 2026, joining Al Ittihad Tripoli, with Mokwena also being named the club manager later.

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Lorch's net worth and businesses

According to Inquire Salary as of 2023, Lorch's estimated net worth was placed around R15 million, but his salary with Sundowns, Wydad AC and his newly signed deal with Al Ittihad would have increased it.

The 32-year-old is an ambassador for different top brands both in South Africa and worldwide, which has considerably to his estimated net worth.

Lorch grew up in a humble area of Bloemfontein, but his success in football has since afforded him a far more upscale way of living, with a significant portion of his wealth invested in real estate nationwide.

While he tends to keep details about his properties private, glimpses shared on social media occasionally reveal the luxurious home he shares with his partner in Bloemfontein.

Lorch's impressive car collection and value

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is among South African players with impressive car collections. The vehicles in his collection reportedly include a Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit with a 3.6L engine, valued at roughly R1.1 million, as well as a Volkswagen Golf GTP estimated at R2 million.

In addition, according to Business Insider, he went on to purchase a high-end Lamborghini for his father in 2019, with prices in South Africa ranging between R410,000 and R8,430,000.

Zwane’s impressive car collection

Briefly News also listed Themba Zwane's impressive car collection as the Mamelodi Sundowns captain is also one of the richest South African footballers.

The veteran South African footballer has some luxury cars in his possession, and it's all thanks to football.

Source: Briefly News