The Rocomamas spicy wing challenge has been making the rounds all over social media

One of the latest attempts by a customer left some disturbed and others amused after he failed miserably at the eating contest

A post on X gained traction after an unhappy customer reshared the video of the man who tried to conquer the Rocomamas spicy wings challenge

In a video on TikTok shared on 1 May 2026, a man who did the Rocomamas spicy wing competition became a hit on social media because of all the wrong reasons. The man fell apart in the worst way, and it was all caught on camera.

A man was unable to do the Rcomamas spicy wing challenge, and it ended badly. Image: @delan_nhamo

Source: TikTok

The man's epic fail while trying to get a free meal from Rocomamas and a customer who was disgusted, took to social media. The video sparked a debate on how far people were willing to go to win the Rocomamas spicy wings challenge.

In a video posted on TikTok by @delan_nhamo, a man looked like he was handling the Rocomamas spicy wings challenge well until a dire moment. Unfortunately, the man miscalculated as he vomited onto the plate before finishing everything. The Rocomamas spicy wings challenge requires participants to finish a plate of 10 extremely hot wings doused in chilli, and a glass of Sprite. A customer @SegodiTlour penned a post expressing concern over the challenge. Watch the video below:

South Africa split over Rocomamas spicy wings challenge

Many felt the video of the man failing his Rocomamas spicy wings challenge was gross. Online users were divided as they discussed whether the challenge went too far. Read the comment below:

The Rocomamas' spicy wings challenge requires participants to eat the chillis poured over the meal. Image: Jana Ohajdova

Source: UGC

Kells❣️said:

"He knew it was coming, but he just sat there."

Ngunezi commented:

"Ebaba, there's someone who's gonna eat from that plate."

@BuhleMvusi argued:

"It’s a challenge for a reason. Vomiting at the table is gross, sure… but staff mops it up in 30 seconds and life goes on. You writing a full formal letter like it’s a public health crisis is wilder than the wings."

@ItsMomoMashhh added:

"Totally agree. There’s a fine line between a fun challenge and a health hazard. Seeing that would definitely ruin a meal."

@Missy_emporium remarked:

"Oh man, this is so heartbreaking, they should revisit this challenge thing. Because they encourage people, even though they can see you can’t do it anymore."

@hlovo_ added:

"No one is being forced to do this challenge. If the idiot in the video wants to risk his health, then they should let him. I see this as natural selection."

@Khanyiithyst argued:

"This challenge dehumanises y’all, but y’all ready for that chat. Eat like a pig to avoid paying R200 for a basic meal. The staff records you for social media amusement. Trading your dignity for a corporation that doesn’t even pay its employees well enough. Smh."

Other Briefly News stories about Rocomamas

South Africans had faith in a man from Durban who decided to try the Rocomamas spicy wings challenge, and they were not disappointed.

A man did the Rocomamas challenge and was not able to stay still while taking part in the eating competition.

The people were stunned by a woman who decided to take on the Rocomamas challenge, and she paid for it.

Source: Briefly News