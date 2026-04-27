One brave man decided to test himself against RocoMamas’ fiery wing challenge, but the heat ended up taking over

Mzansi zeroed in on his uncontrollable leg dance under the table, as he struggled to complete the fiery challenge

Experts warn that overdoing spicy food can mess with your body in ways that people don’t always expect, and Mzansi reacts to the leg dance

The man was confidant in the beginning but the heat soon took over. Image: @ngozid3

Source: TikTok

Another one jumped on the RocoMama's spicy challenge bandwagon. A brave man took on the infamous spicy wing challenge at RocoMamas, but Mzansi couldn't help but notice what was happening beneath the table.

In the clip, posted by @ngozid3 on 15 April 2026, the man determinedly tackles the plate, but as the seconds go by, he clearly begins feeling the burn. And his legs tell the story as they go from shaking, to kicking and dancing through to the final wing.

The effects of spicy food on the body

While his body's reactions to the heat had people laughing, the effects of spicy food can be detrimental. According to the Vinmec Health Blog, eating too much spicy food can negatively affect the digestive system and overall health. Excessive spice can irritate the stomach, leading to symptoms like acid reflux, vomiting, burning sensations, and worsening of conditions such as ulcers. It can also raise body temperature, making it harder to sleep, and over time may dull taste buds, reducing sensitivity to normal flavours. Regularly eating spicy food can also cause mouth ulcers, acne, and discomfort in the digestive tract.

Certain people should be cautious of eating spicy food, including people with existing stomach or intestinal issues, as well as pregnant or breastfeeding women, who may experience stronger negative effects. Spicy foods can aggravate skin problems like acne and may even affect infants through their mother's milk. While chilli contains beneficial compounds, overconsumption can expose the body to risks such as irritation and, in rare cases, harmful toxins from contaminated spices. It is best to eat spicy food in moderation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi got creative with their responses

Social media users were amused by the man’s uncontrollable legs with many joking it was the real highlight and comparing it to everything from a survival instinct to a full performance, even likening it to moves by Michael Jackson or a labour ward moment. As usual, there were some pointing out the dangers of the competition, but most people were entertained by his performance.

He braved through the heat and ended up defeating it. Image: @ngozid3

Source: TikTok

Mzansi took to @ngozid3's TikTok page to share their thoughts.

masoko said:

"The legs under the table are dusting me🤣🤣🤣"

RocoMamas replied:

"Bestie… that’s a full survival mission 😭🔥 respect!~ ZZ"

Sbusiso Sithole added:

"Bro came wearing a vest to reduce the heat😭"

& said:

"The leg dance under the table is killing me 😂😂😂"

bee_kalamu🪶📜🇿🇦 replied:

"The legs under the table😂😂😂"

PHAROAH said:

"Moving like Michael Jackson 😁😁😁"

nqobilebrucenzama said:

"Bro didn't even bring a wallet."

khanyi shared:

"The way you kept on moving 😂 I just remembered me ko labour ward 😂😂😂"

OliphantiQ also noted:

"🤣 Bro is dancing under the table."

More Briefly News stories on Rocomama's challenge

A TikTok creator hilariously flipped the script on RocoMamas by daring a waiter to attempt the restaurant’s spicy wing challenge, but after just one bite, the staff member was overwhelmed.

A Venda man impressed Mzansi after successfully finishing the intense RocoMamas hot wings challenge, reportedly even eating the bones

A Durban man left Mzansi impressed after effortlessly demolishing the RocoMamas spicy wing challenge in just minutes, with many joking that his love for spicy food made the intense contest look easy.

Source: Briefly News