Man Dares Rocomamas Waiter to do Spicy Wing Challenge in TikTok Video
- Rocomamas has been in the headlines after they challenged customers to try their spicy wing challenge
- The restaurant devised a competition to test the nation's spice tolerance, and one recent TikTok video took the challenge to the next level
- A content creator decided to turn the tables on Rocomamas for their spicy wing challenge, and it entertained many viewers
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A TikTok creator posted a video about the Rocomamas challenge, but with a new twist. The challenge was meant for customers, but one young man had a brilliant idea.
In a video posted on 22 April 2026, a TikToker gave the Rocomamas challenge a fresh take. South Africans were in stitches after the young men devised a way to give Rocomamas a taste of their own medicine.
In a TikTok video by @hassan_s422 posted that he dared Rocomamas waiters to take on their own challenge. One of the staff stepped up to the plate and bravely tasted the spicy wings made out of scotch bonnet peppers. The peppers are notorious as one of the spiciest, and they are loaded onto the meal in the challenge. The waiter took one bite and could not stand it as he rushed off camera. Watch the video of staff trying the challenge below:
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South Africa amused by Rocomamas' waiter
People thought it was hilarious to see people working at rocomamas try to finish the challenge. Online users were full of jokes over there reactions. Read the comments below:
𝗠𝗿.𝗠𝗼𝗼𝘀𝗮 was amused:
"How bro was moving after that bite 🤣"
SweetMo commented:
"Haa be nice he has to finish his shift."
Busy Corner joked about his reaction"
"The helmet came off and he got serious 😭"
Khotso Sekhosana ® was amused:
"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Yoll are wrong for this hahaha"
ᴰᵉᵖᵘᵗʸᴘʜɪɴ✓ thought the water was funny:
"Tears on the 1st wing is crazy."
Elle Majikija felt the waiter underestimated the heat:
"He went in with too much confidence for his own good 😭"
Ntombi86 was amused:
"Fire chief wonke wahluleka😂"
Munchie felt the waiter was close to teas:
"Ufuna ukhala ngoku? 😂😂"
Bloma no ls.d felt the same way:
"Wakhala same time😭😂"
Other Briefly News stories about food
- A man from Durban left people in stitches after he took the Rocomamas challenge like it was nothing.
- South African were amused by the way a man reacted after comparing fast food restaurants while in the United States of America.
- A gent who was competing in a food-eating competition left South African's amused when he represented the country in an international eating competition.
- Online users were in stitches over a young lady who stole braai meat off of hot coals in a TikTok video.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za