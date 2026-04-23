Rocomamas has been in the headlines after they challenged customers to try their spicy wing challenge

The restaurant devised a competition to test the nation's spice tolerance, and one recent TikTok video took the challenge to the next level

A content creator decided to turn the tables on Rocomamas for their spicy wing challenge, and it entertained many viewers

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A TikTok creator posted a video about the Rocomamas challenge, but with a new twist. The challenge was meant for customers, but one young man had a brilliant idea.

A Rocomamas waiter was put to the tested with a spicy challenge. Image: @hassan_s422

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on 22 April 2026, a TikToker gave the Rocomamas challenge a fresh take. South Africans were in stitches after the young men devised a way to give Rocomamas a taste of their own medicine.

In a TikTok video by @hassan_s422 posted that he dared Rocomamas waiters to take on their own challenge. One of the staff stepped up to the plate and bravely tasted the spicy wings made out of scotch bonnet peppers. The peppers are notorious as one of the spiciest, and they are loaded onto the meal in the challenge. The waiter took one bite and could not stand it as he rushed off camera. Watch the video of staff trying the challenge below:

South Africa amused by Rocomamas' waiter

People thought it was hilarious to see people working at rocomamas try to finish the challenge. Online users were full of jokes over there reactions. Read the comments below:

A South African could see the wings were too much heat to handle. Image: Candra Bagus / Pexels

Source: UGC

𝗠𝗿.𝗠𝗼𝗼𝘀𝗮 was amused:

"How bro was moving after that bite 🤣"

SweetMo commented:

"Haa be nice he has to finish his shift."

Busy Corner joked about his reaction"

"The helmet came off and he got serious 😭"

Khotso Sekhosana ® was amused:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Yoll are wrong for this hahaha"

ᴰᵉᵖᵘᵗʸᴘʜɪɴ✓ thought the water was funny:

"Tears on the 1st wing is crazy."

Elle Majikija felt the waiter underestimated the heat:

"He went in with too much confidence for his own good 😭"

Ntombi86 was amused:

"Fire chief wonke wahluleka😂"

Munchie felt the waiter was close to teas:

"Ufuna ukhala ngoku? 😂😂"

Bloma no ls.d felt the same way:

"Wakhala same time😭😂"

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Source: Briefly News