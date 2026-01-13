South African in USA Compares Fast Food Favourites To Mzansi Faves in TikTok Video
- A South African who travelled to the United States of America decided to compare the two countries' food
- The content creator decided to focus on the difference between fast food in South Africa versus the United States
- TikTok videos of the South African TikTokker's food series in America explored the Unexpected side of comparing a first-world country to a third-world one
A South African foodie on TikTok decided to explore the food in America. The South African creator tried American restaurants to give locals feedback on food that they do not have a chance to taste, such as Subway and other American brands.
The TikTok video captured just how different fast food in America is from South Africa. The clip was a part of the South African's travel series in the USA received 200,000 views.
In a video on TikTok, a young man, @garfieldzar, was on a mission to compare South African food to American products made his second stop. In a past video, he compared Applebee's in the USA to Spur and South Africa, got one point, according to his standards.
The Mzansi foodie's latest video was him comparing Wimpy, a South African version of a diner, to an American fast food joint. The Wendy's food corporation in America is known for its square burger patties. It was also the first fast food chain to establish a drive-thru in 1970.
In his video, the man tried their breakfast items to compare with Wimpy, which is well known for breakfast. He bought a wrap from Wendy's, and although he said it tasted good, he said it was not better than Wimpy. He gave South Africa the winning point once again. Watch the video of the South African eating Wendy's below:
South Africans discuss American food
Many people commented on the video, speculating about what American food tastes like on average. Some Americans visited South Africa and admitted that the food was better.
Read people's comments about the man's experiment below:
Plank felt proudly South African:
"South Africa makes everything better."
erabilliesversion advised the man:
"See if the McDonald's in America tops the McDonald’s in South Africa (I’m from SA😝❤)"
unoX wrote:
"Ain't no way bro travelled all the way for food."
Frans Barnard was curious for a South African to taste American food:
"Try Raising Canes, apparently it's good."
0ubas also made a request:
"Make a video about the tipping in America."
