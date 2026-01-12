An American traveller's shopping trip in Cape Town reveals the cultural richness beyond his expectations

An American traveller’s shopping trip in Cape Town turned into a full-blown love letter to South Africa, after a mall visit left him amazed by the culture and atmosphere of one of the city’s most popular shopping and lifestyle destinations.

An American tourist was left stunned after stumbling upon a choir performance outside Cape Town's mall. Image: @whereismyhugthatineed

Source: TikTok

What was meant to be an ordinary stop during his holiday became one of the standout moments of his trip, reminding Mzansi why the Mother City continues to attract visitors from around the world.

Documenting day four of his journey, the American was stunned by the iconic V&A Waterfront. Like many tourists, he expected shops, restaurants and beautiful views, but the mall's appeal completely shifted his expectations. From the food to the energy of the space, the experience struck him as something far beyond what he had seen back home in the United States.

In a video posted on 10 January 2026, TikToker @whereismyhugthatineed took viewers inside the mall and captured the moment he stepped outside, only to be met by a choir singing and dancing nearby. The video forms part of his Cape Town vlog series and highlights how the mall blends retail with cultural expression, something he said felt completely foreign compared to malls in America.

While many South Africans welcomed his enthusiasm, the comment section became divided. Some viewers loved seeing their country through a foreigner’s eye, saying the clip captured the beauty locals often overlook. Others, however, were less amused.

Push back against US tourists' SA experience

A number of comments questioned why the tourist seemed so surprised that a modern mall exists in Africa at all. Some users argued that the video unintentionally highlighted how African countries are often negatively portrayed internationally.

@AnnA🇿🇦:

"Please, when you return home, tell the USA that we do not live in the jungle."

@raautomationsolutions:

“Why is he so impressed with Cape Town? What was your expectation?”

@Umcimbi content creation:

“Haibo, how are the malls in America? We always thought everything there was better than this side.”

@croman:

“Enjoy your stay in SA, you are welcome. Don't tell Americans about us, keep them thinking Africa is a jungle with mud houses🥰”

@Chichi ACE🇿🇦:

“Please stop enticing others! We do not want your president to realise we are living well.”

@Love & Grace Creations:

“Cape Town is the best city, and yes, we have a unique culture. Enjoy your stay with us, Capetonians.”

@Gigi Gigi:

“I have visited over 100 countries and many cities around the world, but the most beautiful city, in my opinion, is Cape Town.”

The American tourist whose surprised reaction to Cape Town’s mall sparked praise and debate. Image: @whereismyhugthatineed

Source: TikTok

Source: Briefly News