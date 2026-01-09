“Something About Camps Bay”: Limpopo Woman Amazed by 7:30 PM Cape Town Sunshine
- A Limpopo woman visiting Cape Town shared a video showing it was still bright and sunny at 7:30 pm
- The TikToker showed what was going on around her in Camps Bay Beach
- South Africans loved the video, with many tagging friends, asking when they could experience the late sunset
TikToker @tracia0103 from Tafelkop, who shares personal content on her page, posted a video on 8 January 2026 during her Cape Town visit. The woman captioned her post:
"There's just something about Camps Bay man 🥹🤏"
In the video, she was in Camps Bay and started recording her surroundings. First, she showed what the time was on her cell phone, which displayed 7:30 pm in the evening. But on the beach in Camps Bay, it looked as though it was still during the day. You could see people in groups talking to each other. She focused on the sun, which was still high up in the sky and hadn't started setting yet.
The woman showed the restaurants and the people walking, as well as the cars on the road just beside the beach. You could see that it was still lively, as though nothing had changed about the day. It was going on as normal, and it wasn't time for people to be packing up and leaving to go home.
The video went viral, and a lot of people commented on it, sharing their thoughts about the weather and the sunset in Cape Town. Over 4,000 people reacted to the video. Some were quite taken with the scene, and a lot of people loved the atmosphere. Many shared their love in emojis on the video and wished the young woman a happy New Year.
Why the sun sets late in Cape Town?
According to a Facebook reel shared by meteorologist Kumsa Masizana, it's not a myth that the sun sets late in Cape Town. They mentioned that it was a result of its location at 22°30′ E, which follows the UTC +01:00 time zone, making sunrise and sunset late in Cape Town compared to the rest of the country.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the late sunshine
Social media users shared their amazement at the 7:30 pm Cape Town sunshine on TikToker @tracia0103's clip:
"SA is going down the drain": Protesters think Maduro is held at the Pretoria US embassy, SA stunned
@_tt_🐻 said:
"Wow, I'm glad I came across this video after watching Skeem Saam, the part where Evelyn was explaining this to Mosebjadi. So beautiful 🤌"
@Michy♥️ Boitumelo joked:
"Remember me when you're rich 😅😅😅"
@Terrence wrote:
"Mother city.❤️🙏"
@kgareba Noko❤️🤗 gushed:
"In Cape Town South Africa 👌🥰🥰Happy New Year, lovie❤"
@Mankwana❤️ tagged:
"@Phibia 😁💯 🤣🤣 Reya Cape Town neng?"
