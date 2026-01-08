A Cape Town woman shared a story about her friend, who told her boyfriend that she lowered her standards by letting him call her on WhatsApp

The TikToker questioned whether her own standards are too low because she doesn't see anything wrong

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some saying airtime shows effort and others saying a call is just a call

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A Cape Town woman taking pictures in a restaurant. Images: @zokhanyo.tantata

Source: TikTok

TikToker @zokhanyo.tantata from Cape Town posted a video on 7 January 2026 discussing relationship standards. She said her standards are clearly very low because her friend told her boyfriend that she had lowered her standards for him after letting him call her on WhatsApp. The TikToker was shocked and asked if she was kidding, but her friend said no, you can't call her on WhatsApp. She questioned whether airtime carries so much value in her friend's life that if a boyfriend calls on WhatsApp, that's a bad thing. The woman captioned her post:

"Okay, I told my sister this before posting this, and she says, it's sort of valid because if you call me nge data, it means I'm also paying for this call😂😂🔥"

The woman shared that just that same day, she called someone from Discovery Vitality on WhatsApp and asked if it's really that bad. She recorded the video while walking in a shopping area, asking whether she was wrong for finding WhatsApp calls OK and doable. The TikToker questioned whether she has been lowering her standards all this time or not.

The post went viral, and a lot of people shared their thoughts on the matter. Some explained why the woman would want normal phone calls from her man instead of just WhatsApp calls. Others stated that it's not really anything that matters.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi debates WhatsApp calls

Netizens discussed their thoughts on WhatsApp calls on TikToker @zokhanyo.tantata's clip:

@La Ephy asked:

"How was the background of your friend growing up? Were they comfortable financially? because often that's a sign."

@Ziphezi admitted:

"I cancelled the WhatsApp call and returned the call with a traditional call."

@loved 😍 said:

"Honestly, it's really not that deep 😂A call is a call. WhatsApp, FaceTime, airtime, communication is communication. Times have changed."

@VinoliaSeshoka stated:

"I also don't rate WhatsApp calls; it gives zero effort."

@mologadimohlala74 wrote:

"I don't like WhatsApp calls... You speak now, and they hear you after 5 seconds.😏"

@Amanda joked:

"Mind you, people finalise business plans on WhatsApp calls. Your friend? Phambene 😭😭😭"

@whoisthabiso said:

"I can't stand a WhatsApp call from my man 😭😭 Wenzani? Buy airtime and call me."

@The Real Abby explained:

"I honestly don't have a problem with WhatsApp calls, but I automatically just respect you more if you call ka airtime..."

@Slim.Hunk added:

"Remember, if she dont like you... There will be unreasonable rules and regulations."

A woman recording a video of herself. Images: @zokhanyo.tantata

Source: TikTok

Other interesting relationships

Briefly News recently reported on Springboks captain Siya Kolisi being spotted in Jeffreys Bay, sparking romance rumours with influencer Rachel John.

recently reported on Springboks captain Siya Kolisi being spotted in Jeffreys Bay, sparking romance rumours with influencer Rachel John. An American woman in South Africa shared the romantic story of how she ended up moving to the country.

A South African woman's love story with her Pakistani husband won hearts online.

Source: Briefly News