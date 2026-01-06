Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was spotted in Jeffreys Bay, sparking romance rumours with influencer Rachel John

The move comes after Kolisi’s confirmed separation from his former wife, Rachel Kolisi, and ongoing amicable co-parenting of their two children

Kolisi is set to rejoin the DHL Stormers in June 2026, a decision reportedly influenced by family considerations

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s love life is back in the spotlight in 2026, following rumours that surfaced late in 2025 about his possible new partner, Dutch influencer Rachel John.

John, who is also of Nigerian descent, considers Jeffreys Bay her South African home and shared on Instagram that she had returned “home” on Sunday, January 4. Shortly after, Kolisi was spotted in Jeffreys Bay on Instagram, sparking fresh speculation about their relationship, a story that has been circulating since November.

Kolisi also subtly confirmed romance rumours with John in December, after leaving a flirtatious comment on her Instagram post.

Kolisi’s personal life after separation

Kolisi and his former wife, Rachel Kolisi, announced in October 2024 that they had separated after more than a decade together, including eight years of marriage. The couple, who share two children, Nicholas (11) and Keziah (9), said they had maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship.

At the time, they stated that the decision came from a place of love, respect, and understanding and that it was the best path forward for both of them. They added that while their relationship as a couple was changing, they remained great friends and committed partners in raising their children with the same love and care they had always known.

Kolisi and Rachel John: Romance rumours intensify

Rumours linking Kolisi with Rachel John began after fans spotted the influencer sitting beside him at the ATP Tour Finals in Turin in November, following the Springboks’ match against Italy. While neither has officially confirmed the relationship, their Instagram interactions have fuelled speculation about a new chapter in the Springboks captain’s personal life.

Rachel John was born and raised in Amsterdam to a Dutch mother, Elske, and a Nigerian father, David. According to her social media profiles, she is passionate about travel, competitive fighting, and wellness. She has visited South Africa multiple times, including a campaign shoot in Jeffreys Bay, and has expressed her fondness for the country: “South Africa stole my heart.”

Meanwhile, Kolisi also made headlines for his rugby career in December, with a confirmed move from the Durban-based Sharks to rejoin the Cape Town side, DHL Stormers, from June 2026. The decision was reportedly influenced by his desire to be closer to his children, who live in the Western Cape with Rachel Kolisi.

