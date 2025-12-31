Joost van der Westhuizen’s children continued their festive celebrations by spending more meaningful time with their mother and extended family during the holidays

The New Year moments shared online reflected a season filled with gratitude, healing and togetherness, resonating deeply with longtime supporters

Fans flooded the comments with warm messages, praising the visible family bond and honouring the enduring legacy of the Springbok legend

Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen’s family continues to bask in the festive spirit, with his children spending more quality time with their mother, Amor Vittone.

Vittone, who regularly shares glimpses of her family life online, recently posted a series of heartfelt images featuring her children, Kyle and Jordan, whom she shares with the late Springbok icon.

In her latest New Year’s Eve Facebook post, she captioned the images “Blessings,” sharing a collection of photos that showed the children enjoying themselves with other family members.

Amor Vittone shares festive family moments

Joost, regarded as one of South Africa’s greatest rugby players, passed away in 2017 after a courageous battle with motor neuron disease. His death marked a profound moment in Springbok history, but his presence continues to live on through the lives of his children.

Jordan van der Westhuizen, who turned 21 in January 2025, is steadily shaping his own identity. While sport remains part of his world, his interests extend beyond rugby. He has pursued football, alongside a growing focus on modelling and fitness, earning recognition on his own terms.

In 2025, Jordan paid tribute to his late father at a Bulls vs Sharks match by wearing a jersey referencing Joost’s iconic No. 9 shirt. Alongside sport, he has also built a modelling career and is signed with Ice Model Management.

Joost van der Westhuizen’s legacy lives on through Jordan and Kylie

Kylie van der Westhuizen, who celebrated her 19th birthday in March 2025, has also grown into her own. Fans often describe her as poised and grounded, qualities that shine through in the moments shared by her mother on social media.

Social media users responded warmly to Amor’s holiday posts. Messages poured in praising the visible bond between mother and children, while others reflected on themes of healing, unity and gratitude during the festive season.

@Lyn Laubser:

“Enjoy every minute!”

@Alvin Jacobs:

“Absolutely beautiful 😍 Amor Vittone ❤️ 🏖️.”

@Leon Uys:

“Awesome.”

@Jose Teixeira:

“Great pictures!!”

@Fritzie Du Toit:

“Geniet dit, jul is almal pragtig. Happy New Year, Amor.”

@Leanne Schmidt:

“So pretty 💕.”

@Linda Snyman:

“Happy New Year.”

The warm response once again highlighted how deeply Joost’s legacy remains woven into the public consciousness, while also showing the support and goodwill extended to the life his children are now building, one meaningful moment at a time.

