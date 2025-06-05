The widow of late Springbok rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen, Amor Vittone, recently sparked a wave of speculation on social media after posting a picture that showcased her looking noticeably different

In the short clip post she shar, the South African singer appeared lookng younger, with flawless makeup, smooth skin, and a seemingly wrinkle-free face

The fresh look prompted some of her followers to question her look while some love the look and shared their positive opinion

Amor Vittone, the widow of late Springbok rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen, has been questioned on social media after catching the attention of her fans and followers. She shared a picture online that portrayed her looking differently.

The South African singer and actress recently hit back at critics after she received harsh online backlash when she shared her experience of being hospitalized due to a burst appendix.

Amor, who has continued to honour Joost’s legacy by guiding their two children, Jordan (who recently turned 21) and Kylie (who also turned 19 three months ago), has managed to do so with grace.

Amor Vittone questioned over new look

Vittone sparked speculation after sharing a photo on Facebook showcasing a noticeably youthful appearance, prompting some of her followers to wonder whether it was the result of heavy filters or possible cosmetic enhancements.

In the photo, the mother of two appeared strikingly youthful, showcasing flawless makeup, smooth, clear skin, and a face seemingly free of wrinkles.

"Loving the winter sun," she captioned the short clip picture she shared on Facebook.

The post sparked different reactions from her fans in the comment section, as some particularly questioned her polished look in the picture.

Fans question Vittone over new look

June Goosen said:

"What happened to her face?"

Annalien Matthysen wrote:

“Is this AI?”

Christa Binedell implied:

“This does not look like her?”

Kearns Lawrence added:

“It’s not you!”

Vittone's picture entices followers online

While some questioned Vittone's look in the picture shared, some of her followers loved her look and gave their own opinions.

Adriana Erasmus reacted:

"All the grapes.....!!! Is this necessary.. can tell it's Amore... beautiful.. steady beautiful woman... An inspiration for many women..!! 😍"

Susan Stubbs Burnie commented:

"Your hair shorter and you look amazing!!!! 👌🏻👌🏻♥️👌🏻♥️"

Denise Best Grobbelaar shared:

"I agree she is beautiful..... I don't know if the photo is edited a little. She remains beautiful..... I can edit my photo 100% won't look as good as her at all. She wears her years Unbelievably well. You go girl. ✨️"

Hannetjie Delport responded:

"Amor you are beautiful from Buuren and inside. You also have beautiful children... You us all these years a beautiful family. Hope you are completely healthy now. Loves."

Marie-Louise Ball liked the picture:

"Amor, Your happiness is contagious! Loving this winter sun vibe and your positive energy! Keep smiling, you look relaxed and beautiful 😃 🌞"

Vittone ecstatic as son takes her out for dinner

Briefly News also reported that Vittone expressed her joy after her son Jordan took her out on a dinner date in South Africa.

Late Joost's widow shared photos she took with her son during their dinner date at the restaurant online.

