Joost van der Westhuizen’s Widow Amor Vittone Hits Back at ‘Attention-Seeking’ Claims
- The late Joost van der Westhuizen’s widow suffered a burst appendix and shared her experience on social media
- Amor addressed the harsh online backlash, clarifying she posted for her fans, not the media
- She opened up about loneliness, financial hardships, and judgment from the public, urging people to show more kindness
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
South African singer and actress Amor Vittone has responded to online criticism following her recent hospitalisation due to a burst appendix.
Vittone defends herself after appendix surgery.
The 51-year-old, the widow of late Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen, took to Facebook to address rumours that she was seeking attention by sharing her health scare.
She clarified that she posted the news for her followers and not for publicity.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
“I shared it on my social media pages for my fans and friends who follow. I didn’t run to a media house and ask them to write .I didn’t feel good. It put me in a bad mood… it’s ridiculous.”
‘People are so nasty'
Amor expressed frustration at the harsh criticism she received, particularly from members of the Afrikaans community.
“People are so nasty... especially the women. It’s terrible to see this every single day. I think people should stop hating and start loving. No one knows what’s going on in someone else’s life. One small event can derail everything.”
Personal struggles and financial battles
This is not the first time Amor has opened up about her challenges. In a previous video posted in 2022, she shared her emotional and financial difficulties.
She revealed that after Joost’s death, she was left with only television in his will and had to rely on her parents for financial support.
“It’s crazy what people think... that because we’re on TV and we sing, that we have it all together. We don’t. I wake up in the morning and cry. I go to bed lonely,”
Amor added.
Her father has since passed away, further compounding her grief.
Amor’s message to critics
In closing, Amor had a simple message:
“If you can’t say anything nice, scroll past. Don’t read it. Don’t comment. Just move on.”
She described the online hate as vindictive and harmful, urging people to show kindness instead of cruelty.
Amor’s journey of healing
In the past, Amor Vittone has been open about her journey of healing and self-discovery following Joost van der Westhuizen’s passing.
From raising their children as a single mother to candidly sharing her struggles with grief and loneliness, she has slowly embraced moments of joy and independence.
Her solo outings, like the recent date she treated herself to, reflect not just her confidence but her resilience in reclaiming happiness after enduring personal loss.
Siya Kolisi’s net worth hit hard
Briefly News previously reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi reportedly suffered a major financial blow following his divorce from his wife Rachel Kolisi, as she is legally entitled to half of his R35 million net worth due to the absence of a prenuptial agreement.
The couple once celebrated as South Africa’s “golden couple,” announced their separation in a joint Instagram statement, highlighting mutual respect and a shared commitment to co-parenting and their foundation.
The R17.5 million settlement has sparked widespread public interest, marking a personal and financial turning point in Kolisi’s life beyond the rugby field.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a passionate sports journalist with six years of experience covering African and global sports. Harrison provides sharp analysis, engaging commentary, and compelling storytelling. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za