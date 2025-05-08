The late Joost van der Westhuizen’s widow suffered a burst appendix and shared her experience on social media

Amor addressed the harsh online backlash, clarifying she posted for her fans, not the media

She opened up about loneliness, financial hardships, and judgment from the public, urging people to show more kindness

South African singer and actress Amor Vittone has responded to online criticism following her recent hospitalisation due to a burst appendix.

Amor Vittone clapped back at critics who claimed she shared her health scare for attention.

Vittone defends herself after appendix surgery.

The 51-year-old, the widow of late Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen, took to Facebook to address rumours that she was seeking attention by sharing her health scare.

She clarified that she posted the news for her followers and not for publicity.

“I shared it on my social media pages for my fans and friends who follow. I didn’t run to a media house and ask them to write .I didn’t feel good. It put me in a bad mood… it’s ridiculous.”

‘People are so nasty'

Amor expressed frustration at the harsh criticism she received, particularly from members of the Afrikaans community.

“People are so nasty... especially the women. It’s terrible to see this every single day. I think people should stop hating and start loving. No one knows what’s going on in someone else’s life. One small event can derail everything.”

Amor Vittone hit back at claims she was attention-seeking after revealing her appendix burst.

Personal struggles and financial battles

This is not the first time Amor has opened up about her challenges. In a previous video posted in 2022, she shared her emotional and financial difficulties.

The widow of Joost van der Westhuizen faced online cruelty after opening up about her illness.

She revealed that after Joost’s death, she was left with only television in his will and had to rely on her parents for financial support.

“It’s crazy what people think... that because we’re on TV and we sing, that we have it all together. We don’t. I wake up in the morning and cry. I go to bed lonely,”

Amor added.

Her father has since passed away, further compounding her grief.

Amor’s message to critics

In closing, Amor had a simple message:

“If you can’t say anything nice, scroll past. Don’t read it. Don’t comment. Just move on.”

She described the online hate as vindictive and harmful, urging people to show kindness instead of cruelty.

Amor’s journey of healing

In the past, Amor Vittone has been open about her journey of healing and self-discovery following Joost van der Westhuizen’s passing.

From raising their children as a single mother to candidly sharing her struggles with grief and loneliness, she has slowly embraced moments of joy and independence.

Her solo outings, like the recent date she treated herself to, reflect not just her confidence but her resilience in reclaiming happiness after enduring personal loss.

