An old interview of Penny Lebyane telling MacG that she went on dates with two prominent football players and how she met DJ Fresh has resurfaced

She also described her ideal boyfriend as someone who should be emotionally available and intellectually stimulating

The clip resurfaced after Penny Lebyane slammed MacG over comments about Minnie Dlamini

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Penny Lebyane told MacG that she went on dates with two Bafana Bafana legends. Image: pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

An old video of renowned broadcaster Penny Lebyane discussing the people she dated before marrying her ex-husband, DJ Fresh, has surfaced. Penny Lebyane discussed her personal life with MacG, whom she recently slammed over his comments about Minnie Dlamini.

Penny Lebyane reflects on how she met DJ Fresh

In the Podcast and Chill episode that originally aired on 23 January 2020, Penny Lebyane opened up about how she met her ex-husband, DJ Fresh. In a clip of the interview shared by social media user @ThisIsColbert, Penny discussed how she navigated dating in the entertainment industry.

“At a club. It wasn’t Recharge. Remember, I was on Studio Mix. He was a host, and all the club DJs used to call me to put on their gigs on TV, so that’s how it kinda started. The industry boys were not really asking me out. He was probably the only one who was asking me out at the time, so I just thought, ‘Oh, okay’,” she recounted.

Penny said she felt that the industry boys had taken a bet on who would date her.

“I got this thing that those boys took a bet on me. Like they took a bet on some, ‘Who’s gonna hit it? Who’s gonna get it?’ The one got in was like, ‘I’m in. What must I do now?’ The end. That’s my theory,” she said while roaring in laughter.

Penny Lebyane discusses dating Bafana Bafana legends

She also revealed her ideal man should be intellectually stimulating.

“My type is the attentive guy who talks to me. Who pays attention. Who can stimulate my brain, not just other things. Who can get into a great conversation with me, because I have a lot to say. I converse across [the] board. I wanna talk about soccer. I wanna talk about politics. I wanna talk about religion,” she said.

Penny Lebyane revealed that she went on dates with Lucas Radebe and Doctor Khumalo. Image: pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

She revealed that she went on blind dates with Bafana Bafana legends Lucas Radebe and Doctor Khumalo.

“When I was younger, for example, people used to try and get me on dates with soccer players. It was just bad. I used to call Doctor Khumalo Joe, and it just didn’t work out. I would just friendzone the guys,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Penny Lebyane denies paying DJ Fresh R80k

In 2023, Briefly News reported that Penny Lebyane came out guns blazing against DJ Fresh.

This was after her former husband claimed during a Podcast and Chill episode that she paid him R80,000, after losing their highly publicised defamation case. Penny and Ntsiki Mazwai allegedly smeared DJ Fresh's name on social media in light of the "Me Too" movement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News