Nadia Nakai shared her thoughts on the lack of superstars in South Africa's most popular genre

In a snippet from her new podcast with former labelmate Tshego, Nadia Nakai listed several reasons the genre lacks superstars

Netizens expressed divided opinions, with some pointing out that she was offering bad advice

Reality TV star and musician Nadia Nakai has shared why Amapiano doesn’t have many superstars.

Nadia Nakai unpacks why Amapiano doesn't have superstars

Nadia teamed up with former Family Tree labelmate Tshego for their podcast Conversations With Nadia x Tshego. Speaking during an episode that premiered on 30 April, Nadia Nakai shared her thoughts on the rapid turnover of artists in Amapiano.

“What the problem could be is that a lot of the Amapiano artists are churned out too quickly. You can’t even attach yourself to them anymore. There’s so many Piano artists that are coming with a hit song and then they disappear, and then another comes in, and then they disappear. Like the fan can’t even attach to the person, that’s beyond the music,” she said.

When Tshego asked who is to blame, Nadia Nakai explained that it was a combination of issues, such as a lack of originality and the listeners' short attention span.

“I feel it’s actually the type of music that they make because of the way that they churn it out quickly. Our attention span with TikTok has decreased, so we don’t even listen to full songs anymore, but Piano songs are six minutes. There’s nineteen people on it. I can’t attach myself to this person. Then I’ve got a person that‘s Daliwonga, that sounds like Sir Trill. So now on a song I’m like, is this Daliwonga, is this Sir Trill? Okay, I don’t know what’s going on,” Nadia added.

The musician, who recently released an album dedicated to the late AKA, shared what she believes makes an artist a superstar.

“You become more of a superstar when there’s more to talk about you other than the music,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nadia Nakai's explanation

In the comments, netizens expressed mixed opinions. While others agreed with Nadia that Amapiano musicians don’t focus on longevity, others argued that she wasn’t the right person to make the argument.

Here are some of the reactions:

@TheMusicBinger agreed:

“She’s correct! They move in groups and they only focus on hits, not longevity.”

@Botshelo4Life argued:

“The talkability part is flawed, she is basically saying they must be dramatic for the sake of relevance. Did she date AKA for that 🤔. She is giving out bad advice. Some artists only need their music to work for them. Branding is important, but can be synonymous with drama.”

@mduduzi2589 highlighted:

“She's right, though. The average Amapiano artist, especially vocalists’ career is 2 to 3 years max. Only DJs/producers like De Mthuda, Kabza, DJ Stokie, etc have had long careers at the top as the main guys.”

@Areseetebale said:

“They should be discussing how to get SA hip hop where it needs to be, not discussing issues of a genre that's new and dominating. Piano will figure it out on their own, they are still new.”

