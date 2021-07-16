Nadia Nakai’s time with Cassper Nyovest’s label Family Tree is up as the beautiful rapper has decided to fly solo

Speaking to Slikour, Nadia revealed that Cassper took the news badly at first, but after he had time to chill, Cass gave Nadia some advice on her new venture

Nadia will be opening a label of her own and will take everything she learnt from Cass along with her, she has mad respect for him

Nadia Nakai is spreading her wings and going solo. It was a tough decision to leave Cassper Nyovest and her Family Tree fam, but Nadia is ready to make her mark.

In a recent interview with Slikour, Nadia revealed the big news. Nadia said that when she called Cass to tell him, he was not happy about it but after a little time he came around.

Rapper Nadia Nadia Nakai has come a long way in the music industry, and now that she has done the time, she is ready to stand on her own. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

The news hit Cass so hard that he hung up the phone, but called Nadia back in a bit and gave her some sound advice.

“I am no longer with The Tree. I am working on my own record label. I need to be able to stand on my own. Funny enough, I was scared to tell Cass. After I told him, I could feel he was a bit sad, but we are good.”

Nadia will be opening her own label and hopes to sign some lit names. Nadia says her and Cass are good and that he will forever have a big place in her heart. Nadia respects Cassper a lot and is grateful for all he has done for her.

“I will always hold Cass in the highest regard and respect because he’s been very instrumental in my career and life.”

