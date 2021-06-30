Nadia Nakai's Boo Vic Mensa Is Going to Feature in a Film About ProKid

US rapper Vic Mensa is going to be in a biopic about ProKid and he will be playing the role of Syd Money in the film

Vic is excited about this new project and took to social media to say that his next stop is going to be South Africa

The rapper is in a relationship with Nadia Nakai and it seems like he's enjoying the South African culture by doing more

Vic Mensa has been recruited to feature in a film about ProKid's journey through South African hip-hop. Nadia Nakai's boyfriend is thoroughly enjoying being recognised in Africa, his father was originally from Ghana in any case.

ProKid was one of South Africa's favourite rappers and the nation was heartbroken when he passed away in 2018 due to health issues. Now, ProKid is being honoured through a biopic and Vic Mensa will be playing an instrumental role.

Vic Mensa has been tasked with a new role in a biopic about the legendary late rapper ProKid. Image: @vicmensa

Vic has been cast as Syd Money, who brought a lot of record producers together to compile ProKid's album back in the day. Vic is honoured to have received the role and took to social media to say that his next stop is South Africa.

It has also been reported that Thabang Molaba might be taking on the role of ProKid in the film. He starred in the popular Netflix production Blood & Water.

This biopic is going to be the second film made in ProKid's honour. The first was Dankie San: The Kasi Rap Bible. Vic is incredibly honoured to be featuring in a film about a South African hip-hop legend.

