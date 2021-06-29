South African singer Nhalnhla Nciza's son seems to be following in his mother's footsteps

The youngster has been a trailblazer in the Mzansi music industry and looks poised to reach, perhaps even surpass his mother's success

Speaking to Briefly News, Ciza opened up about his career and latest song with Maphorisa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Nhlanhla Nciza’s son, popularly known as Ciza, has proven that he is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

After an impressive entry with his debut hit single Come Alive followed by Adje, which took Africa by storm, snatching 1 million views on YouTube, hitting the Top 5 on national radio charts in South Africa and Nigeria, Nkululeko Nciza aka Ciza is back with a new jam.

Ciza is keen to pave his own way in the Mzansi music industry. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

This time the musician, who is fast becoming one of the biggest African darlings and superstars, is coming with his third already certified hit single called Bank Notification.

The song features the Amapiano king DJ Maphorisa (Madumane) and is already making waves, grabbing top spots on different radio stations nationwide.

It boasts over 160 000 Streams on Spotify and charting on Spotify Top 50. It also reached Apple Top 100 and is a hit on Shazam Top 100.

It has also been play-listed on one of Apple Music’s Top playlists Africa Rising and has been watched over 400K on YouTube on its first week.

“I am very impressed with the way people have received Bank Notification. The song is doing quite well in different platforms. There is a lot of work and effort that went into the song. I am grateful to the team that pulled this through. Working on a song during a pandemic is not easy but we did it.

Ciza went on to say that he wants the song to bring people joy and relief.

“I want people to dance, enjoy and feel alive with me one more time.”

Speaking to Briefly News about whether he felt pressured by having famous parents, Ciza said:

Ciza, Nhanhla Nciza's son, opens own business at just 18 years old

Briefly News previously reported that Nhlanhla Nciza was one proud mommy after her son achieved a major goal.

The songstress took to social media to gush that her boy, Nkule, was officially the owner of a barber shop. Nkule, who is more popularly known as his stage name Ciza, seems to be committed to creating his own legacy but having well-known parents like Nhlanhla and TK Nciza obviously helps too.

The 18-year-old is the owner of Legends Barbershop franchise in Rosebank. Taking to Instagram to celebrate the achievement, his doting mom posted:

“Big announcement: Family join me as I congratulating [sic] my son @ciza.sa whom you may know as an artist, and has now spread his wings to become a young black businessman as well. He is now a proud owner of a @legends_barber franchise in Rosebank."

She continued:

"I am so proud of a young man he has become, so responsible, mature, smart and kind. I pray that God continues to protect you and guide you on your new journey as an entrepreneur."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za