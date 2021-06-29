Nasty C and 2 Other Mzansi Artists Reign over YouTube Trending List

Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest and Blxckie are holding the fort on YouTube’s music video trending list and we do not even have to explain why. Mzansi artists are showing the world that we have mad talent.

The content these artists are putting put out is pure fire and their ratings are speaking to that. Nasty C is making international waves, Cassper is taking over Mzansi and Blxckie is on a level of his own.

Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest and Blxckie are doing the thing, topping the YouTube music video trending list and putting Mzansi on the map. Image: @nasty_csa and @casspernyovest.

The music videos that have our litty artists trending on YouTube

Cassper Nyovest - Siyathandana ft. Abidoza and Boohle

This amapaino tune hits in all the right places. Cassper did a phenomenal job at teaming up with the right people on it too. Abidoza and Boohle add spice to this track that set it on fire.

Nasty C – Jack

When it comes to Nasty C, we expect nothing but musical magnificence and that is precisely what he delivered with the track, Jack. This guy is unstoppable!

Blxckie ft Nasty C - Ye x4

One thing Blxckie did right on this track is to collaborate with the God of hip hop, Nasty C. This track has taken over Mzansi and is a whole entire vibe!

Nasty C on being raided by the police and what went down

Briefly News recently reported that South African rapper Nasty C opened up about an incident that occurred while he was in the States that left him shook. While he was overseas shooting his King music video, police raided the premises.

According to the rapper, 13 police officers were present and he thought they were going to kill him. He said:

“I was in New York shooting a video with ASAP Ferg ‘King’ and I have a mild taste of that whole situation, we were shooting in Harlem…I don’t know what happened but we got raided and it was like 13 cops upstairs like putting us in a line, making us put our IDs on the floor, and sh*t, our hands up.”

