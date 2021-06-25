Rapper Nasty C Finally Releases Official 'Jack' Music Video

The Jack music video from South African rapper Nasty C premiered on YouTube on Friday night

Many have flocked to various digital streaming platforms to catch a whiff of the video as the Durban rapper continues to make waves

The Jungle hitmaker is currently on a tour to Tanzania, where he took the opportunity to announce on Instagram other exciting projects

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

SA rapper Nasty C has finally dropped the heat with the official music video for the newly released single Jack from the Def Jam Here Comes The Break podcast.

The music video garnered over 80 000 views on YouTube within the first 6 hours of its release as fans flocked to digital streaming and social media platforms to see it premiere on Friday.

Rapper Nasty C released the music video to his new single 'Jack', which premiered on YouTube on Friday night. Image: @nasty_csa.

Source: Instagram

The new drop comes fresh on the heels of the rapper's monstrous new track titled Best I Ever Had. From the start of the song, according to reports, the Durban rapper talks about his stubborn "baddie' girlfriend, who seems toxic due to her conditioning.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Nasty C has been making waves on the international rap scene and there seems to be no letting up for arguably one of South Africa's best hip hop exports. He is currently flying the Mzansi flag high in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where he is touring.

Not only is Nasty dropping the bars, off late, but he has his hands in other cookie jars as he widens his portfolio. In an earlier Instagram video earlier, Nasty C announced that he will be making an appearance in an episode on the new Here Comes the Break podcast show.

The podcast is a groundbreaking new one from Def Jam Recordings, iHeartMedia, and Double Elvis Productions. It is described as a serialized hip-hop music breaking podcast; an innovative format that fuses a fictional scripted narrative with real artist interviews and exclusive music releases.

Social media reacts to fire newly-released Nasty C Jack music video

After dropping the official music video to his new single titled, Jack, which premiered on YouTube on Friday night, Nasty C has garnered huge positive reactions.

Briefly News compiled a list of some of the best reactions to come from it.

@FlvmeSA:

@Another_RapFan:

@Kratoz_SA:

@SkhujNkolongo:

Nasty C speaks on the difference between SA and American DJs

Nasty C has been working hard, making waves in the US as well. The young rapper recently highlighted the difference between working with overseas DJs and those in South Africa.

The rapper, Briefly News previously reported, did an interview with then-YFM radio host, DJ Sabby, in which he talked about the success of his music, not just in Mzansi, but in the US too. Sabby asked Nasty C what was so different about working with American record producers.

Nasty C had just released a mixtape with US DJ Whoo Kid and the rapper mentioned that the difference between DJs from the two countries is the level of speed, saying that overseas DJs don't waste time [but get on with the wok].

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za