Fact Check: No, Nasty C Is Not Performing at an Event with Snoop Dogg

A rumour has been circulating about Nasty C and the rapper has quickly had to shut it down

According to an event flyer, the rapper is set to headline a show in Durban alongside US rapper Snoop Dogg

Both Nasty's booking agency and the rapper himself have doused that rumour with water, denying their involvement in it

Nasty C has quickly had to put the lid on a rumour that he is set to perform with US rapper Snoop Dogg. The rapper is not a fan of misinformation, especially when it will mislead his fans.

Nasty C has cleared the air after a rumour said he would be performing with Snoop Dogg. Image: @nasty_csa

A flyer recently surfaced announcing Nasty C as a headliner next to Snoop Dogg. According to the flyer the event will be taking place 31st of July at the Under The Moon Exclusive Lounge in Durban.

UMG Live African Talent Agency shut down the information as fake. As Nasty’s official booking agents, they were not aware of the event.

Nasty C also reposted their post on his Instagram for a wider reach.

“As Nasty C’s official live booking agents, please be advised that this a false announcement of Nasty C’s participation at this event and we can confirm that Nasty C has not been booked for a performance at said event on the 31st of July 2021.”

This is not the first time Nasty C has had to laugh off unfounded rumours.

April Fool’s joke suggests Jay Z and Nasty C will make music together

Jay-Z's name trended high on Twitter on April Fool's Day, 1 April after an alleged tracklist for his new album featuring African rappers went viral on the app.

Even Nasty C took to Instagram and shared the tracklist of the US rapper's "new album" titled Ascension. The 16-track album featured other US superstars such as Beyoncé, H.E.R and Rick Ross.

The Africa-themed project also featured big artists from the African continent including Nasty C, Olamide, Sakordie and Femi Kuti. Nasty C took to Instagram and posted the tracklist but later deleted it.

Some social media users fell for the prank while others did not believe the news at all

