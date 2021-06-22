Exciting News: Cassper Nyovest Announces Date for His Upcoming Album

Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest had his fans super excited when he finally dropped the date for his upcoming album

According to the Gusheshe hitmaker, the new album will be dropping at the end of the month

Fans can expect to hear Cassper experimenting with various sounds including the popular Amapiano genre

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest gave his fans some exciting news when he took to social media to announce the date for his upcoming album Sweet and Short 2.0.

Cassper Nyovest has revealed the date for his album release. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cass shared that Sweet And Short 2.0 is available for pre-order as well as the date it will be available, June 30.

The rapper has admitted that he will be experimenting with a lot of sounds for this album so peeps can look forward to hearing various genres, especially Amapiano.

Fans are totally excited to hear the new offering and are awaiting Wednesday with baited breath.

Cassper Nyovest flaunts his pricey ring

Meanwhile Cassper has been spending his riches and living his best life. Briefly News reported that the rapper still flexes the old hip-hop way.

This time, he reminded people that he was steady chilling and said the jewellery on his hand could buy one of them a VW Gold GTI and then some.

The rapper took to Instagram Stories to share moments from his Monday a week ago, which he spent chilling with a friend at the popular Mogudu Monday at club Ayepyep in Cape Town.

Cassper greeted one of his friends on camera in one of his videos by extending his hand adorned with diamond-encrusted accessories (a ring and a watch).

He then said that his pinky ring is worth a whole GTI and people should Google it if they didn’t believe the hype.

Cassper wants to be a billionaire and he's well on his way

The rapper, who aspires to be a billionaire in the near future, has never been shy about flaunting his hard-earned wealth.

Cassper makes sure the world knows what he has, from his massive mansion to his expensive luxury vehicles to his expensive jewellery, because he proudly proclaims that they are the rewards of his hard work.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za