- Cassper Nyovest dropped his highly anticipated album Sweet And Short 2 at midnight on 30 June and has been trending since

- Fellow Mzansi artist Khuli Chana took the time to listen to the album and let Cassper know that he has all the right to be proud

- Fans flocked to social media to air their views and it seems that, despite the worry, Cassper has produced another winner

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest has come with the heat and he did not even give peeps time to put on their sunscreen. Dropping his new album, #SweetAndShort2, Cassper is trending and fans are buzzing.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Cassper’s new album, both good and bad. Now that the album is finally out, judgement day has arrived.

Cassper Nyovest dropped his highly anticipated album Sweet And Short 2 and the social media streets are blazing. Image: @casspernyovest.

Sweet And Short 2 dropped at midnight as the official release date is 30 June, and it has been trending since. Seeing the comments on social media, peeps are vibing with it.

Mufasa shared the news with much excitement when he wrote:

“Here we go, I just dropped a new album. It's titled #SweetAndShort2 . If you are looking for good vibes, this one is for you. Click on link to enjoy : https://casspernyovest.lnk.to/SandS2QR.”

Khuli Chana congratulates Cassper on the fire drop

Khuli Chana took to social media to congratulate Cassper on the release and to let him know that he did the thing:

“#SweetAndShort2 IS FINALLY HERE. Fire Ba Kene ntwana!! @casspernyovest Congratulations!!!”

The people of Mzansi share their thoughts on Sweet And Short 2

Despite the controversy regarding Cassper’s choice in album cover, the content has people sweating! By the looks of the majority of the comments on social media, Cassper produced another banging album.

Flame emojis errrrywhere!

@NgowiThe3rd said:

“#SweetAndShort2 y’all need to listen to this album and enjoy yanos.”

@Johanne28773605 commented:

“#SweetAndShort2 This one is on fire bahlali.”

@Lebo_thefarmer put his vibes out saying:

“Let’s get that morning boost of energy in.”

@nige_lycle commented with excitement:

“@casspernyovest o lenyora boss, continue to inspire the World and beyond.”

@unclepriceless made it known that:

“You know how to make albums.”

@bacca_soil thanked Cass:

“Oooh this Album man... Dankie Cass.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Here are some more reactions to Cass' album drop:

Cassper Nyovest gets grilled for dissing Bafana Bafana

One thing about South Africans is that they are loyal. Just like Cassper recently learned the hard way when Briefly News reported that one can’t just go around dissing Bafana Bafana, no matter how bad they are.

The rapper recently took to social media to comment on football and used the opportunity to flame the national soccer team. However, it did not go down well.

Commenting on the intense Euro2020 match between France and Switzerland, Cassper said:

“What a beautiful game! Wow! Bafana Bafana could never but asikho lapho.”

Some Mzansi artists felt that including Bafana Bafana was not necessary

Social media user @neozar said:

“Same way SA hip hop artists can never match abo Drake.”

@samkelo_jaay said:

“Bafana Bafana are too good for this bunch, Cass put some respect on our boys.”

Thapedi4624 said:

“We must be careful about how we speak of our own. This is disappointing.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za