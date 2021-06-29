Eish: Cassper Nyovest Slammed After Dissing Bafana Bafana

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest thought he could get away with dissing the national soccer team

Unfortunately, the rapper caught Mzansi on a particularly patriotic day and he paid for trashing Bafana Bafana

Many expressed disappointment that Cass would even stoop so low as to unnecessarily blast the not-very-popular team

One thing about South Africans is that they are loyal. Cassper learned the hard way that one can’t just go around dissing Bafana Bafana, no matter how bad they are.

Cassper Nyovest was blasted after he dissed Bafana Bafana. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The rapper recently took to social media to comment on football and used the opportunity to flame the national soccer team. However, it did not go down well.

Commenting on the intense Euro2020 match between France and Switzerland, Cassper said:

“What a beautiful game! Wow! Bafana Bafana could never but asikho lapho.”

Some Mzansi artists felt that including Bafana Bafana was not necessary.

Social media user @neozar said:

“Same way SA hip hop artists can never match abo Drake.”

@samkelo_jaay said:

“Bafana Bafana are too good for this bunch, Cass put some respect on our boys.”

Thapedi4624 said:

“We must be careful about how we speak of our own. This is disappointing.”

This is not the worst thing that has happened to Cass this week, however.

Disappointed Cassper Nyovest forced to postpone huge event launch

Briefly News previously reported that the rapper was due to launch the first product from his R100 million deal with Drip Wear on Monday, 28 June. Unfortunately with the new alert Level 4 rules, the rapper has had to cancel the event to keep in line with the new restrictions.

A disappointed Cassper took to social media to explain that he and his team lost money because of the cancellation.

He slammed the government for not giving a warning before shutting down the country.

Taking to social media, he posted:

“Unfortunately we have to postpone, all the money down the drain.”

Source: Briefly.co.za