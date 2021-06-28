Cassper Nyovest Postpones R100 Million Deal Launch: “Money Down the Drain”

Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest has postponed the launch of his first product from his R100 million deal with Drip Footwear

The rapper expressed great disappointment after the President announced that social gatherings were prohibited

Commenting on the situation, Cassper shared that the postponement would result in him losing a large amount of money

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest was due to launch the first product from his R100 million deal with Drip Wear on Monday, 28 June. Unfortunately with the new alert Level 4 rules, the rapper has had to cancel the event to keep in line with the new restrictions.

Cassper Nyovest is not happy about the new lockdown regulations forcing him to postpone an event. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

A disappointed Cassper took to social media to explain that he and his team lost money because of the cancellation. He slammed the government for not giving a warning before shutting down the country.

Taking to social media, he posted:

“Unfortunately we have to postpone, all the money down the drain.”

Cassper is not the only celebrity that has spoken out against the new lockdown regulations

Mzansi celebrities react to South Africa hitting Level 4

Mzansi celebrities have expressed their dismay over the new alert Level as this meant that their hustle would once again be affected. A few took to social media to slam the government for imposing yet another lockdown but offering no solutions.

Dineo Langa had strong words for the president regarding the manner in which he handled the lockdown. He said:

“Ntate Matamela, have you looked around? Many countries in the world aren't going through the wave because of... VACCINATION! No more waves around the world.”

The ever-vocal L’vovo also agreed about the need for a vaccine, saying:

“Can we stop blaming gatherings and all this? Just put more effort into vaccines. We just want to go back to work.”

Kwesta weighed in saying:

“The government has been the cause of some of my darkest thoughts and toughest times. It’s not my niggas. It’s not my “enemies”... It’s them! It’s all of them! The worst part is that they’ll live to see the other side of Covid and watch all of us go broke and die.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za