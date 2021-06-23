Zakes Bantwini Prays for SA, Peeps Respond: “Even God Is Tired”

South African media personality Zakes Bantwini has turned to divine intervention to help solve the problems in the country

Taking to social media, the musician pleaded with God to assist with the issues currently plaguing South Africa

Mzansi social media users were not too hopeful about the chances of any assistance from a higher power any time soon

Zakes Bantwini has decided to turn to God to help South Africa through the problems she is currently experiencing.

Zakes Bantwini is praying for South Africa to get through the time of Covid-19 as safely as possible. Image: @zakesbantwinisa

Source: Instagram

The country is in the middle of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and many are losing their jobs as the economy takes another knock. The music producer took to social media to share his prayer:

“God please help us in South Africa.”

Unfortunately many social media users have become jaded by their circumstances and did not believe that any divine intervention was coming.

@nne_ruma said:

“We can pray all you want but some things need you to stop kneeling and act. Prayers did not remove the apartheid government but self-sacrifice for the greater good. We are called to do the same with this government...”

@mosathla said:

“God gave us wisdom, the only way to help South Africa is to remove @MYANC from power.”

@socrates1818 said:

“God has turned his back on us.”

@zweliqhabi said:

“I'm afraid, God is not very much concerned about Africans (that is, if He exists). 500 years of history would attest to this.”

@miss_andisa said:

“Even God is tired now. Akasayingeni indaba yeSouth Africa. (He is no longer interested in South Africa).”

Amanda Black blames severity of pandemic on corruption

Another celebrity who recently spoke up about the state of the nation amid these trying times is Amanda Black. Briefly News reported that Mzansi singer and songwriter weighed in with her thoughts about the rising infection rate.

Taking to social media, Black shared: “We are still in this pandemic because of corruption. That’s the truth.” Her post went viral on the platform as many Mzansi social media users weighed in with their thoughts on the subject.

It seems many were in agreement with her unfortunate assessment.

Check out some of the reactions:

@therealessom said: “Let us be direct and precise...We are still in this pandemic because of ANC's corruption.”

@muzikayise said: “Sad truth sis and we are occupied with blaming each other over mask wearing and social distance... Kumnandi at the top.”

