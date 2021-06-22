Amanda Black Blames Severity of Pandemic on Corruption: "That's the Truth"

Mzansi singer and entertainer Amanda Black has shared her thoughts about the way the South African government has handled the Covid-19 pandemic

The media personality believes that the rise in infections is due to the corruption of the leadership of the country

Her opinion prompted strong reactions from social media users who either completely agreed with her or vehemently disputed her statement

South Africa is currently grappling with the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mzansi singer and songwriter Amanda Black has weighed in with her thoughts about the rising infection rate.

Amanda Black believes that corruption is the reason the pandemic is still so bad in South Africa. Image: @amandablack

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Black shared:

“We are still in this pandemic because of corruption. That’s the truth.”

Her post went viral on the platform as many Mzansi social media users weighed in with their thoughts on the subject.

It seems many were in agreement with her unfortunate assessment. Check out some of the reactions:

@therealessom said:

“Let us be direct and precise..."We are still in this pandemic because of ANC's corruption.”

@muzikayise said:

“Sad Truth Cc and we are occupied with blaming each other over mask wearing and social distance...Kumnandi at the top.”

@bongani_mkhungo said:

“Careful, you'll end up not getting gigs...”

Others, however, did not agree with her opinion and pointed out that the rest of the world was also still experiencing the pandemic.

@Tbowabatho said:

“The pandemic is not a South African thing but a global thing. Most countries are struggling with containing this virus. It is not in S. A only. Yes covid 19 funds were stolen and misused however even if they were not they wouldn't have stopped it immediately. Play your part.”

@lordaustin5 said:

“Nah we don't listen, the spreading of Covid is because of behaviour... Covid is not a South African issue, it's a global issue, the only thing that's unfair was that the 1st world countries bought out all the vaccines and left the poorer countries to fend for themselves.”

Bonang gets vaccinated in New York City

One person that does not have to worry about all that is Bonang Matheba. Briefly News had previously reported that the Mzansi ‘It’ girl immediately got to getting the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as she landed in New York.

Taking to social media Instagram stories, Bonang shared a video of herself getting the jab, much to the jealousy of many South African social media users.

The Queen had previously been going on about how slow the rollout in South Africa has been.

Source: Briefly.co.za