Oops: DJ Sbu called out after slamming Level 3 restrictions

Mzansi media mogul and entrepreneur DJ Sbu recently lashed out at the president for imposing tougher lockdown regulations amid the third wave

However, South African social media users were quick to call the musician out for supporting the ANC and its president

A social media user shared a picture of the muso standing with President Ramaphosa, dressed in ANC clothing

DJ Sbu was not happy after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would placed on Alert Level 3.

The musician complained about losing his stream of income as the regulations resulted in the entertainment industry taking a heavy hit.

However, some social media users were not buying his story and went to the archives to pull up a picture of the muso posing with Ramaphosa, dressed in ANC regalia.

Social media users were amused by the small exposé:

@sthebeworldwide said:

“Clown mos DJ Sbu.”

@tilltiny10 said:

“Yoh, you fetched him.”

@bbwmaturity said:

“Internet does not forget.”

@mathabanem said:

“They like pretending here while they'll be out there with our tormentors campaigning for them.”

@seanmelvin said:

“They look like best friends.”

DJ blasts President Ramaphosa for Level 3 lockdown

Just recently, on Tuesday 15 June, DJ Sbu called President Ramaphosa out for shutting down the country. Briefly News reported that the artist expressed that it’s the entertainment industry that suffers most from these new restrictions, which involve the early closure of facilities due to a strict curfew.

In addition, places of entertainment at now operating at 50% capacity, which puts a dent in many establishments’ ability to make a profit. Taking to Twitter, the DJ posted:

“People who are affected the most out of all these lockdowns since they started is us in the entertainment industry. We also have families to feed.”

His post resonated with a lot of social media users whose jobs were also affected by the different stages of lockdown.

