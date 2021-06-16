Peeps question Shimza’s motives following controversial government cookout

Mzansi peeps have been left side-eyeing Shimza after he was fingered in the controversial ministerial cookout

After the event was exposed as a sham, many took to social media to question how Shimza was able to bag the gig

The musician and businessman was called out by social media users for allegedly using his political connections to bag gigs

Shimza has found himself in hot water following the exposé by eNCA of the recent ministerial cookout. The DJ was part of the events that left South Africans fuming.

Shimza was called out by social media users. Image: @shimzadj

Source: Twitter

The Minister of Tourism and Somizi have also caught heat over the controversial event. Now South Africans are taking a closer look at Shimza and how he was involved in the mess.

@tbozer said:

“Shimza is one of the few that has been benefiting from these corrupt activities.”

@kamo_marven said:

“That DJ Shimza and Somizi tender is irregular and the SIU must investigate, for every government tender it must be advertised and the public must bid the government can not just choose who they want to work with.”

@umalambane _zn said:

“Some of us got blocked when we questioned the selection criteria of Shimza's restaurant for the show. If the aim was to really boost tourism in Tembisa why would they choose a well known establishment as compared to New restaurants who need the exposure. But it's all clear now.”

@justswazi said:

“Shimza is politically connected Shem.”

Nota calls out DJ Shimza

In more news abut Shimza, Briefly News previously reported Nota called him out after his venue landed him yet another cushy government gig. The music executive echoed the sentiments of many in Mzansi, who wondered why Shimza was landing so many tenders.

Nota accused Shimza of dating President Ramaphosa’s communications officer, Athi Geleba, and using her to bag these contracts. He said:

“Shimza has been benefiting from political connections for years. He called me a moerskont but I don’t moerskont on taxpayers' money. Khusela Diko was fired for allowing her husband to win PPE tenders and he later died of COVID19 complications. Athi’s boy toy will cost her.”

Shimza responded to the accusations by saying:

“Fix your heart brother, you are a very toxic human being.”

