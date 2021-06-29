Man with Integrity Hailed for Returning Lost Cellphone to Woman in Cape Town

South Africans have praised a man known only as 'Pitso' in Cape Town for helping a woman recover her cellphone, which she forgot at a shop

After handing the phone back to the lady, Pitso's generous deeds found their way to social media platforms

Mzansi citizens are very proud of the guy and many say he deserves more blessings for this kind of act

A man with an honest heart is being praised on Facebook for his gesture. The man is only known as Pitso and was kind enough to return a mobile phone to its owner.

This beautiful story was shared on the social media application by Nerrisha Ramsarup via the #ImStaying page and it has received positive reactions from Mzansi citizens.

According to the post, the woman went to a shop in Valhalla and unfortunately left her cellphone on the counter, but the good man ran after her to return it.

The post reads:

“This morning I had the pleasure of witnessing this poor woman leaving her phone on a shelf and walking out of the shop at BP Valhalla. The shop cleaner Pitso ran after her to return the phone. She was so thrilled that she rewarded him. It made my morning. We need more of this kind of honesty.”

@Elsie Joubert said:

“We need just show more kindness!”

@Mona Shaw said:

“Keep sharing these good news posts. Very uplifting in the current times.”

@Zilipha Nxele said:

“That’s why I’m staying in Mzansi.”

@Geraldine Hartzenberg said:

“Well done Pitso, honesty is the best policy, you gain nothing by taking what does not belong to you.”

@Gillian Campling said:

“Pitso, you are a hunny bunny... God will richly reward your kindness.”

@Anita Burger said:

“There are still honest people in our country.”

