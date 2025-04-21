Nadia Nakai has responded to backlash over her dressing, telling social media critics that she will continue to wear what she likes and will not stop showing off her body

The rapper faced heavy criticism after posting a provocative outfit, with some fans expressing disappointment that she is a role model for young children like Kairo Forbes

Other celebrities like DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi have also been called out for their skimpy dressing, with fans questioning their choices and criticising them for setting poor examples

Nadia Nakai has had enough of people commenting about how she dresses. The star has faced massive backlash about her style of dressing on social media.

Nadia Nakai has fired back at trolls dragging her over her dressing.

Nadia Nakai reacts to outrage over her dressing

Young, Famous & African star Nadia Nakai recently fired back at the social media users calling her out for her skimpy dressing. The rapper caught strays when she shared a post rocking a provocative pink and black outfit.

South Africans came out guns blazing at her and asked her to dress better as she is a role model for young children, including AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo Forbes. Tired of the backlash, Nadia took to her Instagram page to put the trolls in their place.

Nadia said she will dress the way she wants because she loves showing her body off. The rapper also told her followers to get used to her saucy dressing because she is not going to stop because of them. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Nadia Nakai's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Nadia Nakai's rant. Some applauded her for speaking up, while others said she responded because she was hurt by the comments.

@pearlthusi said:

"They always wanna act confused. You have to be free to be in this industry."

@mooi_thandeka commented:

"That FUTSEK was glorious 🙌🙌🙌😂😂😂… hallelujah Bragga 😂😍😍"

@rotenda24 added:

"Yho I think I might’ve laughed a lil too hard😭😂😂 girl you made my day😂😂😂😂"

@ken_moek wrote:

"Deep down, you know you feel ashamed, you didn’t have to explain yourself."

@ka_madesi commented:

"Nah, she hurt"

@lebo_motala said:

"But why do people feel the need to police other grown-ups, and why are some parents entrusting the internet to raise their kids or putting it on everyone else to be role models for their kids 😮🤔 aowa maan l🙈😏🤗"

Nadia Nakai shared a video responding to the comments about her provocative dressing.

Other celebs dragged for their skimpy dressing

Nadia Nakai is not the only celebrity who has faced backlash for her style of dressing. Award-winning businesswoman and media personality DJ Zinhle recently caught strays when she was spotted rocking a revealing outfit at an event. Fans accused her of disrespecting her husband, Murdah Bongz, while others said she needs to start dressing up like a mother of two.

Actress and DJ Pearl Thusi also made headlines when she shared a picture rocking a provocative outfit on social media. Fans accused her of clout chasing with the look.

Nadia Nakai lives it up in Lagos

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai showed off her body while lounging in a luxury setting and partying in Lagos.

Following the successful launch of her Braggacy album, the rapper and TV host showed off her body while lounging in a luxury setting and partying in Lagos.

