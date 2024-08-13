Pearl Thusi is facing criticism on social media for sharing a provocative picture at the Friends of Amstel event, which many say is inappropriate for her age

Social media reactions were mixed, with some users defending Pearl, arguing that her actions are part of her career and brand promotion

Others criticised her pose and suggested she should consider different platforms, like OnlyFans, for such content

Pearl Thusi is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial media personality's saucy picture got social media users talking about her behaviour.

Pearl Thusi's saucy photo fails to impress

It looks like South African social media users love bashing Pearl Thusi every chance they get. The Queen Sono actress caught strays when she shared a provocative picture on social media.

The picture shared on the microblogging platform X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News showed Pearl rocking a two-piece denim outfit that left very little to the imagination. The post read:

"Pearl Thusi at the Friends of Amstel event at Moses Mabhida Stadium."

SA reacts to Pearl Thusi's hot picture

Social media users dished their thoughts on the star's saucy picture. Many said Pearl should start acting her age. Others defended the actress.

@mokone_eddie said:

"If Pearl is getting paid for this or getting exposure (excuse the pun) for other gigs, what is the PROBLEM? Asking those who say she is too old for this and that. Let the Black Queen feed her family. Morality doesn't pay bills."

@Bidegah commented:

"Why do people hate @PearlThusi so much?"

@Hyperloll4 said:

"What's even that pose?"

@__ThapeloM added:

"Pearl, she should just open an Onlyfans account once."

@Trovixx said:

"Pearl Thusi definitely brought her star power to the Friends of Amstel event at Moses Mabhida Stadium. She knows how to light up any occasion!"

Pearl Thusi and Toss show off their impressive dance moves

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi and Toss recently showed off their dance moves in a cool video, and our girl managed to hold her own with the uMlando hitmaker.

Pearl Thusi might need to add another skill to her resume after she was seen in a new video dancing with Toss.

