Pearl Thusi recently showed off some of her impressive dance moves alongside Toss

The actress and her dance partner jammed to his hit song Indabakabani and showed off some popular local dance moves

This after Pearl wowed netizens with her skills behind the decks, with many convinced that she was here to stay

Toss and Pearl Thusi showed off their moves in a dance video. Images: pearlthusi, indabakabani

Pearl Thusi and Toss recently showed off their dance moves in a cool video, and our girl managed to hold her own with the uMlando hitmaker.

Pearl Thusi dances with Toss

It looks like Pearl Thusi might need to add another skill to her resume after she was seen in a new video dancing with Toss.

The dancer, who recently celebrated his 25th birthday, appeared to have taught Pearl some moves, and she matched his energy.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the clip, in which the pair danced in an underground parking lot wearing all-black outfits while jamming to Toss and Mr Nation Thingz' Indabakabani featuring Oscar Mbo and Uncool MC.

The Queen Sono actress doesn't usually dance unless she's behind the decks, and it appears that she's becoming more comfortable to be herself:

Mzansi raves over Pearl Thusi's DJing skills

Not only does she have her dance moves on lock, Pearl also settled in nicely as a DJ after launching her career some months ago.

Briefly News shared how her latest performance had fans and netizens seeing fames, convinced that the actress wasn't another poser hoping to jump on the DJing bandwagon:

Homcy_Lin was impressed:

"Wow, this is amazing!"

__ThapeloM said:

"Pearl is securing the bag."

visse_ss wrote:

"She's currently one of the hottest female DJs."

UrbanStreetZA was convinced:

"I don't think she's doing it for the money, hey."

GatsheniSenele9 posted:

"She's really trying shame."

Kairo Forbes dances to AKA's song

