The South African amapiano star Toss celebrated his birthday in style recently

The star turned 25 and posted pictures showcasing how he spent his special day

Many fans and followers of the star flooded his comment section, wishing him a beloved birthday

Yet another amapiano star celebrated their birthday in style and shared the memories they created on social media.

Amapiano star turns 25

The Amapiano star, who once reached a career milestone on Apple Music by clocking in 10M streams in November 2023, made headlines once again.

Recently, the dancer who had social media buzzing with his music video featuring Kamo Mphela celebrated his special day and another year around the sun in style; the Umlando hitmaker turned 25 and also decided to share all the memories he created on that day with his friend on his Instagram page and captioned them:

"Umdali blessed me with 25 years ng’phefumala! now we go harder for the next 25. Ngiyabonga to everyone that wished me a happy birthday, appreciate all of you! to abangani no mdeni that went crazy with me Ngiyabonga Blind!! Uthando k’phela."

Fans wish Toss a happy birthday

Many of his fans and followers wished him well on his special day. See some of the comments below:

atandwakani wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY mntakamama!!! I hope the Good Lord continues to bless you and your family. You are a gem…"

shabbawama2k said:

"Happy birthday Puna Puna njayam."

hazel_mahazard commented:

"More life El Toss."

ayabonga.mbethe responded:

"Happy birthday Toss."

kidundodesigner replied:

"Happy birthday big boy Jah bless you @indabakabani."

fourgivsa shared:

"Happy birthday broe!"

