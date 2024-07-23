Toss Celebrates His Birthday in Style As He Turns 25, Fans Wish Him Well: “More Life El Toss”
- The South African amapiano star Toss celebrated his birthday in style recently
- The star turned 25 and posted pictures showcasing how he spent his special day
- Many fans and followers of the star flooded his comment section, wishing him a beloved birthday
Yet another amapiano star celebrated their birthday in style and shared the memories they created on social media.
Amapiano star turns 25
The Amapiano star, who once reached a career milestone on Apple Music by clocking in 10M streams in November 2023, made headlines once again.
Recently, the dancer who had social media buzzing with his music video featuring Kamo Mphela celebrated his special day and another year around the sun in style; the Umlando hitmaker turned 25 and also decided to share all the memories he created on that day with his friend on his Instagram page and captioned them:
"Umdali blessed me with 25 years ng’phefumala! now we go harder for the next 25. Ngiyabonga to everyone that wished me a happy birthday, appreciate all of you! to abangani no mdeni that went crazy with me Ngiyabonga Blind!! Uthando k’phela."
See the photos below:
Fans wish Toss a happy birthday
Many of his fans and followers wished him well on his special day. See some of the comments below:
atandwakani wrote:
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY mntakamama!!! I hope the Good Lord continues to bless you and your family. You are a gem…"
shabbawama2k said:
"Happy birthday Puna Puna njayam."
hazel_mahazard commented:
"More life El Toss."
ayabonga.mbethe responded:
"Happy birthday Toss."
kidundodesigner replied:
"Happy birthday big boy Jah bless you @indabakabani."
fourgivsa shared:
"Happy birthday broe!"
Major League DJs to rock Durban July
In a previous report from Briefly News, The Major League DJz will be taking their oh-so-famous Balcony Mix Sessions to the annual Durban July. Oscar Mbo, Distruction Boyz, Kabza De Small, Culoe De Song, Kelvin Momo, and Sun El Musician will join them.
Event organiser Junior Lavie spoke about the unique experience of the Balcony Mix Sessions, which aim to blend music, entertainment, and African dance elements. Junior Lavie also emphasised the event's dynamic fusion of local and African influences, promising an unforgettable celebration for partygoers.
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za