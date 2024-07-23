Rapper Cassper Nyovest celebrated as the Hip Hop team was victorious in their celebrity soccer games match in the Jammin 2 Soccer Tournament

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker posted a video of how their day went on the soccer field on 21 July 2024

Mufasa also congratulated Big Zulu's Maskandi's side after winning the match and mentioned how much he enjoyed himself

Cassper Nyovest celebrated because the Hip Hop team won the Jammin 2 Soccer celeb tournament. Image: @casspernyovest

The South African rapper seems very active these days as he participated in the celebrity soccer games, the Jammin 2 Soccer Tournament.

Cassper Nyovest celebrates as Hip Hop team wins Jammin 2 Soccer match

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker seems to be winning a lot this year, especially after publicly announcing that he was a born-again Christian and had embarked on his spiritual journey.

Recently, the celebrated the Hip Hop team, which was his team, winning their celebrity soccer game match on 21 July. The star posted a video which documented how the game happened and what took place at the soccer field on his Instagram page:

"NY 7, aka Cash N Carry, was cooking yesterday at Jammin 2 Soccer. Congratulations to my Team, TEAM HIP HOP! We did it!!! I had such a great time!!! Big shout out to the sponsors and Big Zulu’s team. In victory, we give glory to Jesus. Amen!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Cassper's celebratory video

Many netizens commented on the video Mufasa posted on social media:

touchline_truth said:

"Ayi that sthende boy. Nah Dankie san. I told you about your football brain…⚽️ To more link-up play."

lindough_rsa responded:

"Player laka, what a tournament we had bro and thank you so much for always leading us with a prayer. Blessed."

thuto_phoolo wrote:

"Ntwana wa, Bra Miller!"

tsoanieskits commented:

"Someone give him a contract, please."

clickmediamusic mentioned:

"Call the Saudi League billionaires, we're definitely getting out of the hood! @casspernyovest"

