South African hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest recently took out his wife Pulane on a date

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker posted pictures of them looking hot on his Instagram page

Many fans and followers of the rapper complimented them on how good-looking they are

Cassper Nyovest and his wife went on a date. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

South African DJ and businessman Cassper Nyovest never fails to show off his “hot” wife on the internet.

Cassper takes his wifey Pulane on a date

Social media has been abuzz since the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker tied the knot with his childhood friend Pulane Mojaki.

Recently, the star became the talk of the town after he posted online that he took out his wifey Pulane on a date. The multi-award-winning rapper posted pictures of them on his Instagram page and wrote:

“Date night with my hot wife.”

See the post below:

Fans compliment the couple

Many fans and followers of the rapper complimented them on how good-looking they are. See some of the comments below:

Bonang_m wrote:

“Marry a Tswana girl. Bring joy to your family.”

Gabisilet said:

“You picked well. Nice one brother.”

__mahlodey__maripa___ responded:

"The power of loving the right person."

I am.athi replied:

"Yeyyyyyy! Our wife is beautiful OMG."

djmavking commented:

"I pray for a supporter in my wife ❤️.. you guys look good."

tumelisosotane mentioned:

"You guys are so gorgeous bathong."

Dogg_dbn said:

"Give her a baby. I gave mt wife another baby. 4 months apart. Why? Because she’s hot n I love her. No rest, no games! 2 inside the net."

misskooperlooks replied:

"Yesssss!!! Please I’ve been waiting for these snaps!!! So Bafethu chomi tsaka!!!"

Cassper Nyovest seemingly responds to Stilo Magolide’s questions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is finally responding to the many questions regarding his controversial marriage to Pulane and his faith. The rapper shared a detailed explanation on his Instagram page.

Cassper Nyovest had been silent about his marriage until now. The award-winning rapper had the streets buzzing when pictures of his lush wedding to his childhood sweetheart Pulane went viral on social media.

