Edmilson Dove showed off his daughter on Instagram after playing a part in Kaizer Chiefs’ season

The 29-year-old played 15 matches in the PSL as Chiefs’ endured their worst-ever finish, 10th, in the PSL

Local netizens took to soclal media to show their love for Dove and his new beautiful baby daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove shared a loving picture on social media. Image: edmilson_dove

Source: Instagram

Defender Emdilson Dove might have been part of an underperforming Kaizer Chiefs side this season, but the 29-year-old scored off the pitch after showing off his new daughter.

The Mozambican Amakhosi star, who was criticised for his on-field discipline, posted a loving picture on social media of himself and his adorable new baby girl.

Edmilson Dove celebrated the birth of his daughter

Dove shared a picture of his daughter on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Dove posted the picture on his Instagram, while his fellow Amakhosi defender Reeve Frosler has been offered a new contract at the club amid interest from Europe.

Dove said:

“A bond like no other ❤️unconditional love”

Fans show Dove some love

Local netizens took to social media to show their love to the 29-year-old defender after he shared the loving picture.

Leah._mz showed some love:

“Daddy's little princess.”

Balbina_maputso is happy:

“Awwww! This is so PERFECT.”

Sifiso Gumede is proud of Dove:

“Beautiful moment, big man.”

Mathandi Mncube loved the post:

“So cute.”

Nolwazi_ndlovu is impressed:

“Love it.”

Six players set to be released by Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, up to six Kaizer Chiefs players could be heading to the exit door as their contracts will expire at the end of June 2024.

Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune said his farewell to the club, while he is set to be followed by Jasond Gonzalez, George Matlou, Njabulo Ngcobo, Keagan Dolly, and Edson Castillo.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News