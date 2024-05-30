Kaizer Chiefs Defender Edmilson Dove Has Mzansi Swooning Over the Newest Addition to His Family
- Edmilson Dove showed off his daughter on Instagram after playing a part in Kaizer Chiefs’ season
- The 29-year-old played 15 matches in the PSL as Chiefs’ endured their worst-ever finish, 10th, in the PSL
- Local netizens took to soclal media to show their love for Dove and his new beautiful baby daughter
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Defender Emdilson Dove might have been part of an underperforming Kaizer Chiefs side this season, but the 29-year-old scored off the pitch after showing off his new daughter.
The Mozambican Amakhosi star, who was criticised for his on-field discipline, posted a loving picture on social media of himself and his adorable new baby girl.
Edmilson Dove celebrated the birth of his daughter
Dove shared a picture of his daughter on Instagram:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Dove posted the picture on his Instagram, while his fellow Amakhosi defender Reeve Frosler has been offered a new contract at the club amid interest from Europe.
Dove said:
“A bond like no other ❤️unconditional love”
Fans show Dove some love
Local netizens took to social media to show their love to the 29-year-old defender after he shared the loving picture.
Leah._mz showed some love:
“Daddy's little princess.”
Balbina_maputso is happy:
“Awwww! This is so PERFECT.”
Sifiso Gumede is proud of Dove:
“Beautiful moment, big man.”
Mathandi Mncube loved the post:
“So cute.”
Nolwazi_ndlovu is impressed:
“Love it.”
Six players set to be released by Kaizer Chiefs
As reported by Briefly News, up to six Kaizer Chiefs players could be heading to the exit door as their contracts will expire at the end of June 2024.
Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune said his farewell to the club, while he is set to be followed by Jasond Gonzalez, George Matlou, Njabulo Ngcobo, Keagan Dolly, and Edson Castillo.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za