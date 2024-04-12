Cassper Nyovest responded to questions about his controversial marriage and newfound faith, addressing critics on Instagram

The rapper declared himself a changed man focused on God, receiving praise for his mature response to fellow rapper Stilo Magolide's questions

Fans express support but also raise concerns about the rapid change in Cassper's behaviour, questioning the authenticity of his transformation

Cassper Nyovest is finally responding to the many questions regarding his controversial marriage to Pulane and his faith. The rapper shared a detailed explanation on his Instagram page.

Cassper Nyovest reacted to fellow rapper Stilo Magolide's video.

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest responds to questions about his marriage

Cassper Nyovest had been silent about his marriage until now. The award-winning rapper had the streets buzzing when pictures of his lush wedding to his childhood sweetheart Pulane went viral on social media.

Among those who questioned him was fellow rapper Stilo Magolide who shared a video asking Cassper about all the major changes in his life, including his religion. Taking to his Instagram page, the star seemingly shared a subtle response to Stilo's viral video.

MDN News shared Mufasa's post on the microblogging platform, X. In the post, the Amademoni hitmaker said he is now a changed man who is focusing on God. He wrote:

"It’s all for the glory of God. I stand today a changed man, a man of faith, honesty, peace, integrity, love and honour wisdom. It’s by the grace of God that I’m a changed man.

"Many may call me names and question my salvation but God has called me and I answered with pride. To lead the lost man of today!! I’m not better than anyone, I’m just different from my old self for the grace of God is upon me!!!"

Cassper Nyovest hailed for his mature response to Stilo Magolide

Gone are the days when Cassper Nyovest would swear at others and post shady responses to criticism. The rapper's fans were proud of him after he shared a respectful response to Stilo.

@savenoho said:

"He handled it like a mature man. well said."

@RealIssuesSA commented:

"I would also question a sudden shift from natural to supernatural...Soon the truth will come out!"

@Melusi_Mokone added:

"If that’s how you feel man and uhh yeah wonderful speech btw, but your speed on changing is concerning. Best of luck and all but all I know is “Whatever happens in the dark will come out to the light.”

@InnocentiaMbon1 said:

"One of the many signs of mental illness is heightened religious belief and awareness, acting out of character and grandiosity. I hope he has actually found God for real and it’s not mental illness "

Thobeka Majozi shares rare video with son Khotso

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi's name has been in the media a lot lately after the rapper's marriage to his childhood friend Pulane. Fans have been empathising with Thobeka and even comparing her to Mufasa's wife.

All eyes have been on Cassper Nyovest since his marriage to Pulane over the past weekend. Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans.

