Prince Kaybee recovered his stolen 34-ton side tipper trailer, which was taken by an employee

He announced the news on social media, thanking his cousin for helping him find it

The post received mixed reactions from social media users, with some congratulating him and others making jokes about the situation

Prince Kaybee has taken to social media to give an update on his stolen property. The star first shared the news of his employee stealing from him on his page.

Prince Kaybee has revealed that he got his stolen trailer back. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee finds stolen property

Prominent South African musician and businessman Prince Kaybee has revealed that he found the property that an employee had taken from him. Taking to his X page, the star who announced that an employee stole from him shared some good news with his fans.

The Gugulethu hitmaker said that the employee stole his 34-ton side tipper trailer. He shared that his cousin helped him recover it. He tweeted:

"I had earlier expressed how someone I worked with stole from me, well they had stolen my 34-ton side tipper trailer. My cousin found it today after looking everywhere. What a world we live in…, a million rand asset can just be taken from you. But rest assured, tsa banna ha di feel."

Prince Kaybee's post gets mixed reactions

Social media users weighed in on Prince Kaybee's viral post. Many congratulated him on getting his property back. Others made jokes about him allegedly employing foreign nationals.

@Arnold_Von_Mash said:

"Glad it was recovered king Did the thief receive hands?

@JohannesNdlang1 commented:

"No South African will ever have the guts to steal a trailer."

@bokhosi wrote:

"This is definitely a South African. It's a typical South African crime. Not what Zimbabweans and Nigerians are doing...Selling drugs, CIT, armed robbery, CIT and spiking of vehicles on the road."

@Mac_Miles_85 added:

"Zimbos taught him a lesson."

