DJ Zinhle’s manager has issued a statement confirming that the star’s booking number has been hacked

The statement further asked those who want to make r confirm bookings and payments to confirm with her manager Thabs

The Umlilo hitmaker adds to the likes of Nomcebo Zikode, Zodwa Wabantu, Cassper Nyovest and Dawn Thandeka King who have also revealed they were hacked

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Social media is not a safe place, especially for hackers. Many stars have revealed that they have fallen prey to hackers who have gained access to their various social media platforms.

DJ Zinhle’s management has confirmed that she was hacked. Image: @djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

Fans who have fallen prey to hackers include Jerusalema singer Nomcebo Zikode, actress Dawn Thandeka King, rapper Cassper Nyovest, controversial media personality Zodwa Wabantu and recently, DJ Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle’s account hacked

ZAlebs reported that the DJ Zinhle: Uncensored star’s team issued a statement confirming that her booking number had been hacked. The statement asked those looking to book DJ Zinhle and those who want to confirm their bookings to verify with her team through WhatsApp video calls, FaceTime or sending a direct message on his verified Instagram page. The statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“Please note our booking number 079 596 5268 has been hacked therefore no booking made via this number will be seen as legit until further notice. It is in your best interest to refrain from making any payments unless you have made direct contact with me (Thabs Connect) via DM, Facetime and or WhatsApp video call. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working on getting this sorted asap.”

Ayanda Thabethe nervous about her 1st year MBA results, SA assures star she will pass: "Praying for the best"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Ayanda Thabethe has always been a goal-getter. The star had a busy year last year, juggling her businesses, motherhood and school.

The mother of one recently took to her Twitter page to reveal that her first-year MBA results are finally coming out and she couldn’t keep calm.

We all know waiting for results to come out is a nerve-racking experience. Popular South African media personality Ayanda Thabethe couldn’t handle the anxiety. The star announced on her social media pages that her first-year MBA results are due and she can’t wait to see how she performed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News