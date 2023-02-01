Actress and YouTuber Stephanie Sandows-Ndlovu is back on screen after taking a break to focus on her pregnancy

The actress and YouTuber, who got married in 2020 to the talented Scandal! star Hungani Ndlovu recently welcomed her first bundle of joy

She took to her Instagram account and posted a lengthy message, talking about her motherhood journey and scoring a new role

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Stephanie Sandows-Ndlovu is back to work. Images: @miss_sandows

Source: Instagram

Scandal! star Stephanie Sandows-Ndlovu recently took to social media to express gratitude after booking a TVC for 2023.

Taking to Instagram, the actress admitted that getting back to work after a baby was a challenge, revealing that returning to the showbiz business has been the greatest battle for her.

"I still sometimes feel like a stranger in my own body (and mind) but this is a big one for me; not for the obvious reason but because I really didn’t plan to do this audition or any auditions, anytime soon, but I did it anyway."

Stephanie said she auditioned because she is constantly fighting against the desire to throw the towel.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The actress said people have different postpartum journeys but what is important is what you do for yourself after that. She added that she will continue to show up because she deserves to. Wrapping up her lengthy post, she wrote:

"To every new, old, single, struggling Mom- “YOU ARE EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN”- Shine"

Proud mom Anele Mdoda celebrates son scoring Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award 2023 nomination

In another entertainment story, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda's son has scored an international nomination.

TV and radio presenter Anele Mdoda was beaming with pride after her son, Alakhe Mdoda, got nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award's Favourite African Kidfluencer category for 2023. The young influencer and YouTuber took to his Instagram page to ask his thousands of followers to vote for him.

The excited mom, Anele Mdoda, also let the entire nation know that her son is doing amazing things. She shared on national radio, 947, that Alakhe has been nominated for the Favourite African Kidfluencer. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Alakhe is nominated for a @nickelodeon_africa award !!!! Baby strides. Pun intended. Well done kid @alakhesworld."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News