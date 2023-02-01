Muvhango viewers are in for a treat this season as veteran actor Don Mosenye confirmed that he joined the soapie

Seasoned actor Mosenye rose to prominence when he played Queen Moroka's love interest on the popular show

Speaking about his new role, the star said he hopes to keep Muvhango viewers entertained

Muvhango is spicing things up by bringing in new faces and talent. The show had Mzansi buzzing when they announced that top South African actor Don Mosenye was joining the cast.

Don Mosenye joins the cast of 'Muvhango'. Image: @MuvhangoSA

Source: Twitter

Mosenye is no stranger to the small screen. He starred in notable productions like Unmarried S2, Easy Money, Sokhulu & Partners, Getroud met Rugby and Rhythm City.

Don Mosenye chats about his new role and what viewers can expect

Don Mosenye is confident that his new role will bring the kick that desperately needs. According to TimesLIVE, the star said portraying the role of Tshifhiwa was neither easy nor hard. He said:

“I had time to prepare so it was quite an experience. I would say it was difficult and easy. The fact that one was trained in this thing and I have experience, so it's a process that I would say it was easy to embody that character.”

Don Mosenye added that he had to bring his A-game because he wants his character to stand out and not seem like he is just adding numbers to the cast.

“You don't want it to seem like you are adding numbers. You want to bring something to not only the character itself but also to attract the audiences because the audiences come and go.”

Source: Briefly News