Former Yizo Yizo actors, Innocent Masuku and Dumisanin Khumalo, exposed the film industry

The stars addressed the alleged trend of actors sleeping their way to the top, saying they would never stoop that low

Mzansi showed love to Bobo and Sticks, and reacted to their horrific revelations about the acting industry

Former ‘Yizo Yizo’ actors Innocent “Bobo” Masuku and Dumisani “Sticks” Khumalo spoke about their experiences in the film industry. Images: MDNnewss, O_GrandJo, HeraldNMB

Yizo Yizo stars, Dumisani Khumalo and disgraced actor, Innocent Masuku, spoke about what they've witnessed in the South African film industry.

Yizo Yizo actors expose the industry

After former Yizo Yizo star, Innocent "Bobo" Masuku made headlines over his alleged alcohol problem, the actor used the publicity to expose the film industry and its shady ways.

Speaking on Daily Hustle alongside his fellow Yizo Yizo co-star, Dumisani "Sticks" Khumalo, the actors spoke at length about the dark side of the local acting industry and what's being done behind the scenes.

According to the actors, for actors and actresses to get ahead, they need to sleep with those at the top of the food chain.

Bobo hinted that he may have gotten on a producer's bad side and had opportunities blocked. Meanwhile, Sticks emphasised that there are actors who exchange sexual favours for roles:

"Let me tell you one thing: men are sleeping with other men in this industry. This is what made the actors from Zola suffer because we don't understand and won't take part in it.

"We know ourselves, and they know that. From Mapaputsi to Mandoza and GP Gangsta, their careers ended because they refused to do these things."

Sticks told TimesLIVE that actors have to offer their bodies to bag roles and commercials, saying it's why the industry rotates the same faces.

Mzansi reacts to Bobo and Sticks' interview

Fans showed love to the Yizo Yizo stars, and were shocked by their revelations about the industry:

AviweMagwaxaza praised the actors:

"Real Mzansi legends."

thabonkuna6039 said:

"Two raw and talented artists that still have a lot to offer in this industry."

tsokho_tube wrote:

"People in the entertainment industry are being chowed like pap."

brianndhobela3632 was stunned:

"Katt Williams said it, secrets will come out in 2024. Now we even know how Zola7 the show started and who put Zola on."

MateWill joked:

"South Africa has its own Puff Daddy."

