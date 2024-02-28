Former Yizo Yizo star Innocent 'Bobo' Masuku trended on social media again recently

A video of the star smoking and drinking was shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens were worried about the star after watching the video of him intoxicated

A video of the former 'Yizo Yizo' star Innocent Masuku intoxicated went viral on social media. Image: @metrofm

Source: Facebook

The former Yizo Yizo star Innocent Masuku has trended on social media once again after a concerning video of him was shared online.

Yizo Yizo star's intoxicated video trends on X

Mzansi's former actor, who was popularly known for his role as Bobo on Yizo Yizo, has made headlines once again online after he broke his silence about how substance abuse affected him and how regretful he is.

Innocent Masuku went viral after a video of him intoxicated, holding a can of beer and smoking trended after it was posted on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews had many netizens concerned about him. The page captioned the video:

"Former Yizo Yizo actor Innocent “Bobo” Masuku is trending again following a concerning video of him drinking and smoking."

Watch the video below:

SA concerned about Innocent 'Bobo' Masuku

After watching the video, many social media users were concerned about his behaviour as some shared that it doesn't seem like he is willing to learn from his mistakes as he continues to intoxicate himself:

@CalliePhakathi questioned:

"Wasn't he cleaning up & trying to make a come back recently?"

@cozmino_ wrote:

"This guy is beyond repairs."

@Sandiso__N said:

"This is sad, I think he should've spend more time in rehab, cause it's clear now that his not ready to face the reality...He should just go back to rehab."

@KingNema_Jnr commented:

"He doesn't wanna learn. Not so long, he was being helped. These guys le bona no man."

@nicksta_napo mentioned:

"When your role on TV become your life outside of TV."

@Kharrotie tweeted:

"Nothing can save this guy."

@uknowulvveme commented:

"My brother is an addict, unfortunately with this kind they need to want to change. You can't force it at all."

Source: Briefly News